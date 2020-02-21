A helicopter crashed Thursday afternoon on Ruth Glacier in Denali National Park, according to a news release issued by park staff. None of the three individuals onboard was injured.
According to the Park Service, a Robinson R44 helicopter took off from the Sheldon Chalet with two guests and one pilot at around 3 p.m. but crashed near the chalet shortly thereafter.
Park staff received notification of the crash via emergency transponder at around 3:20 p.m. from chalet staff who witnessed the incident. The request for assistance was rescinded at 3:30 p.m., after staff confirmed there were no injuries, according to the Park Service.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. The agency did not respond to a request for more information about the incident Friday evening.
The news release states that no significant impact to natural resources have been reported and that the damaged aircraft will be removed next week, weather permitting. Park staff intend to visit the site in the near future to determine what efforts, if any, will be needed to remediate the area.
The Ruth Glacier is a popular spot along the Alaska Range due to the presence of air-taxi landing areas and its proximity to many prominent climbing peaks. The Sheldon Chalet sits on a private parcel inholding within Denali National Park and Preserve and is operated by Mountain House, LLC.
