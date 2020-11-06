About 10 inches of snow has fallen so far over the Fairbanks and North Pole areas this morning, with several more inches of snow expected before the storm ends Saturday morning.
Fairbanks police are urging people to stay home unless travel is absolutely necessary. Travel along the Richardson Highway was reduced to one lane this morning. Widespread power outages are being reported, mostly due to the heavy snow pulling trees into power lines.
Golden Valley Electric Association asks residents whose power is out to check the outage map at https://outage.gvea.com/. If their area shows up on the map, it means GVEA is aware of the outage and working as quickly as possible to get it restored.