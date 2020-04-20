Enterprising thieves used a stolen front-end loader early Saturday morning in an unsuccessful attempt to break into a free-standing Geist Road ATM.
The MAC Federal Credit Union ATM was severely damaged, but the thieves were unable to access any of the money. They fled in the loader, which was later found abandoned at the Ester Transfer Site.
Credit union President and CEO Angela Head said she was notified of the attempt at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. She said the ATM and the small building that houses it are a total loss and will cost approximately $250,000 to replace.
“It looks like they (the thieves) didn’t really know what they were doing with the loader, but they certainly destroyed the building,” Head said by phone Monday morning. “They rammed it with the loader and took the face right off of it.”
Credit union employees were able to recover the hard drive from the ATM and the canisters of cash contained inside. Customer data was not compromised by the break-in, according to Head.
The case has been turned over to the FBI because bank robbery is a federal crime.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.