The polls opened Tuesday the way they do every election in Healy. Election worker Tina Graham stepped outside at 7 a.m. and shouted, “Hear ye, hear ye! The polls are now open!”
That public announcement is required by Denali Borough Code. It is fitting that Graham make the announcement, because she was the borough’s first-ever clerk when the Denali Borough was formed nearly 30 years ago.
Usually, she shouts into the darkness. This time, there were already voters lined up to come in and cast their ballots. One voter, just getting out of his vehicle, cast her a very puzzled look, she said.
The Denali Borough code requires that a proclamation be made when the polls open in the morning, 15 minutes before the polls close and when the polls officially close at 8 p.m.
Graham has served as the Election Day town crier for several years and enjoys it.
“You need to own it,” she said.
That’s why she makes the proclamation with such gusto.
