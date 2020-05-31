A Fairbanks health care group has adopted a new method of gathering samples for COVID-19 testing that hospital officials say is less invasive for the patient and safer for health workers.
The method involves — in most cases — patients performing their own nasal swab. This new type of sample collection is also deemed less invasive in that it only requires a swab of the nostril rather than a full nasopharyngeal swab that reaches through the nasal passage to near the back of the throat, health workers say.
The new collection method began a trial period starting May 4 at the Foundation Health Partners drive-thru testing station between Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and the imaging center next door.
As elective medical procedures became allowed, requiring pre-procedure testing, the drive-thru station experienced a sharp increase in traffic. The need for faster and easier testing became clear, said Joan Sonnenburg, senior operations director for Foundation Health Partners.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines in recent months stating that nares, or nostril, swabbing for sample collection is as adequate as the more-invasive nasopharyngeal swab previously used.
After a successful trial period of more than two weeks, Sonnenburg said an advisory committee of physicians decided to make the change foundation-wide. That change went into effect May 20.
“It’s much quicker, it’s less of a chance of the patient coughing or sneezing so it’s safer for our staff and we’re able to have a better use of our personal protective equipment,” Sonnenberg said.
The testing method itself has remained the same, said Casandra Khesed, director of laboratory services for Foundation Health Partners, which operates the hospital, Tanana Valley Clinic and two 1st Care clinics.
“It’s just the sample collection that’s different, it doesn’t go all the way back into your nasopharyngeal passage,” she explained.
The swab is slightly larger to reach all areas of the anterior nostril, which also makes the swab easier for patients to hold, Khesed explained.
The process is simple: A patient who has been referred for testing arrives at the drive-thru station, a nurse provides a swab and explains the process, the patient swabs both nostrils with the swab for at least 10 seconds and hands the swab back to the nurse, who then places the swab into the medium tube in which it is transported to the lab for testing.
If the sample is taken at a facility such as the hospital or Tanana Valley Clinic, it will likely be performed by a nurse or at the least supervised by a nurse, Khesed noted, estimating that the hospital system has performed an estimated 1,000 tests using the new sample collection method.
Most of the tests are then transported to the State Virology Lab in Fairbanks. The hospital delivers tests to the lab two or three times a day, Sonnenburg said.
A total of 1,527 tests were performed in the Fairbanks North Star Borough between May 4 and May 28.
