A portion of the roof at Spenard Builders Supply in Fairbanks collapsed overnight, and the hardware store was blocked off and closed on Thursday.
Dominic Lozano, battalion chief at the Fairbanks Fire Department, said no one was hurt and a city building inspector would survey the damage, which was not visible from outside in front of the store.
Neither Spenard Builders Supply nor the building inspector could be reached.
Workers erecting fencing, to block off the Phillips Field Road entrance to the parking lot, said they could not provide information. It wasn’t immediately clear for how long the hardware store will be closed.
A meteorologist with the National Weather Services said the snow load in Fairbanks is moderate.
An unofficial observation at the University of Alaska Fairbanks showed the snow load to be 22.8 pounds per square foot as of Thursday, according to meteorologist Ryan Metzger.
The Fairbanks city building code standard is 50 pounds per square foot.
“With snow load, it varies from place to place. It’s not like it’s a uniform thing across Fairbanks,” Metzger said.
The unofficial snow load measured at Chena Lake Recreation Area was 21.3 pounds, he said.
Last year, a roof on a warehouse next to Spenard collapsed and was replaced.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.