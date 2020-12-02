Updated 5:35 p.m.: Six people are missing after torrential rainfall caused a landslide in the Southeast Alaska town of Haines on Wednesday.
Alaska State Troopers were notified of a landslide on Battery Hill in Haines about 1:50 p.m. Wednesday. "At this time, there are six people unaccounted for and four houses have been destroyed," troopers wrote in an online news release late Wednesday afternoon. "There is approximately nine feet of mud and trees covering the area."
Search and rescue operations were suspended late Wednesday afternoon due to "rumbling, unstable ground." The landslide is on Beach Road Extension.
More rain is in the forecast and conditions could lead to additional landslides and several other neighborhoods have been evacuated.
SEADOGS K-9 search and rescue teams and Juneau Mountain Rescue have been activated. Efforts are being made to get a helicopter from Juneau to transport the search and rescue teams to the affected area, but severe turbulence is prohibiting the helicopter from conducting operations. The Alaska Wildlife Troopers P/V Enforcer has been diverted to the area and is expected to arrive midday Thursday.
The heavy rains have cut the city of Haines, population 1,870, off from its airport and the Haines Highway, the city's only land link, which goes to the Canadian border. Many roads have been washed out and residents have reported flooded homes and mudslides, according to Haines Borough Mayor Douglas Olerud. According to the National Weather Service, 8.63 inches fell over a 48-hour period.
A flash flood watch is in effect for Haines and the surrounding area through Thursday morning.
Most of Alaska's Panhandle saw record rainfall over the past two days, with the town of Pelican receiving nearly a foot of rain. Rainfall records were set in Juneau, where 4.93 inches of rain was reported at the airport over 24 hours. A total of 6.54 inches fell over 48 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered power outages in several communities also have been reported.
Other rainfall amounts include 8.75 inches in Hoonah; 6.63 inches in Petersburg; 4.79 inches in Sitka and 4.53 inches in Ketchikan. Winds of up to 67 mph accompanied the rain. More heavy rain was forecast overnight Wednesday.
Contact staff writer Julie Stricker at 459-7532.