At the end of every workout class, Stephanie Woodard asks her clients to stretch their arms out wide and touch fingers, virtually, with the person next to them.
Each person fills up the space in their tiny Zoom square and pretends to touch their fingers to those of the person in the next box over.
“It’s sort of like creating that encouragement through the screen … and I’m like, man, I really wish I was touching your hand right now,” Woodard, the lead instructor at Fairbanks’ PWR House said over the phone on Thursday.
The PWR House is one of many local fitness studios and gyms providing virtual options for members after a statewide mandate, beginning March 18, closed all gyms and fitness centers in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The restriction was originally set to be lifted April 1 but has since been extended indefinitely.
Making the workouts work
The PWR House’s normal offerings include barre, boxing, high-intensity interval training and strength classes, but its most popular workout is a spin class — a 45-minute session taught on a stationary bike.
Naturally, the required accessory provided a hitch in a seamless transition to online workouts, as most of Woodard’s clients don’t have bikes at home. While some spin studios are renting out bikes during this time, Woodard didn’t want anyone to end up left out as she has far more clients than bikes.
“Instead we designed a class that can hit every single person and still be effective and not leave anybody out,” Woodard said, explaining her solution.
The new class, which she calls PWR Cycle and Cardio, is taught via Zoom from her living room and makes use of whatever equipment clients have available to them. Class sizes range from 25 to 50 people.
“I designed it to have three different modalities going at the same time, so there is a cycling option, a group of people using ellipticals and treadmills, and an option for people who have nothing,” she said. “It’s a little hard to teach, but I’ve got it down now.”
SunDog Crossfit and Fairbanks Fit Body Boot Camp are other local gyms that have transitioned to online classes.
SunDog has been offering three virtual Zoom classes to its members Monday through Friday, taught only with bodyweight exercises. Additional workout programs that use equipment are available on its app for people to complete individually if they choose.
Aside from the added complexity that comes with explaining movements from behind a screen, SunDog owner Charles Allen says not much has been changed about the class experience.
“We’re still plugging along exactly the way we would normally deliver coaching,” he said over the phone Thursday.
“We have a whiteboard up, and we display the workout out just the way we would in class, and we execute a class in a way very close to what we normally would, with a warmup, mobility and skill and conditioning and accessory work after.”
SunDog is also offering its members an equipment loan program, free meal plans, a 30-minute one-on-one Zoom session and virtual social events to help make up for the value lost with the elimination of in-person classes.
Torrey Plunk, owner of Fairbanks Fit Body Boot Camp, which specializes in cardio and strength high intensity interval training, has opted to use Facebook Live to stream classes to his clients.
“I’m leading those sessions every day and yelling and cheering them on as we go,” Plunk said about the 1 p.m. daily livestreams.
Additionally, he’s adding a 28 Days Stronger challenge for new members, which provides 28 days of bodyweight-only workouts and mindset and nutrition videos in addition to access to his daily livestreams. The cost of participation is $28, and half of the proceeds will go toward buying gift cards to local restaurants and businesses, which he will give out to his online clients.
The weakness: revenue
While each gym has come up with its own virtual option, all three instructors mentioned there is an additional challenge that comes with incorporating new technology.
Woodard described a situation from Tuesday morning when her internet wasn’t connecting. “I’ve got 15 people and they’re all waiting on me,” she said. “So we’ve had to learn as a business that it’s not about perfection in these moments. It’s about using and showing your vulnerability. … we really are in this together.”
Each gym has also seen a significant decrease in revenue.
Plunk and Allen, who have maintained their regular prices for monthly membership, have both seen significant drops in numbers. Allen estimates that SunDog’s membership has dropped from around 240 to 170, but with some flexibility from the landlord, he thinks they can hold out another three months.
Woodard opted to drop the PWR House cost from a $160 per month unlimited membership to a $75 online subscription fee. Nearly all of her members have made the switch to the plan, but it’s still resulting in what she estimates is a 70% loss in revenue.
The most important thing to Woodard, however, is creating a space that would allow her clients to keep on a routine and keep healthy.
“It’s not worth the entire price of coming to the gym, it’s just not, but it’s what would keep our doors open,” she said. “We are blessed that my husband has another job, so that’s huge; otherwise we would be in a much worse spot, but we recognize that some of our clients are in that spot.”
“We feel fortunate, honestly, right now because we can still offer virtual options. We can still have classes. ... We have clients who are in the thick of this, we have clients who are restaurant owners. No one can deliver a virtual haircut and some of their businesses have completely shut down. So we just feel fortunate and we want to give them something back.
“It’s just so amazing to see the support from other people and the community when I know they might even have it worse than us. … Just know we are in this together, and I see you too.”
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMsports.