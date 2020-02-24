When she was in the eighth grade, Gwendolyn P. Brazier told the News-Miner she wanted to be a music teacher.
“I want to go to college and then after about four or five years join the military,” she said in a 1993 News-Miner article. “Then after I retire I will become a teacher of music.”
Born in Montana, Brazier is the daughter of a man who spent 32 years serving in the U.S. Air Force. She grew up in North Pole.
“We had theater and music groups going through elementary all the way up. I was pretty lucky. North Pole was very heavy arts schools the whole time that I was going there,” she said.
She participated in her first play at North Pole Elementary school, where she got to be a lead and from that point on she said she loved doing shows.
Judith Packee, who died in May 2018, was one of Brazier’s mentors. As her high school drama teacher, Brazier said Packee was one of the biggest reasons why she and her best friend had a goal to go back and teach drama at North Pole High School — a goal Brazier says she’s halfway through.
“I’m teaching band and orchestra at North Pole High school,” Brazier said, “and so I’m trying to get them to try and reinstate the theater program there and, so, I’m working on that currently.”
Brazier teaches at North Pole in the mornings and Barnette Magnet School in the afternoons.
“It’s a little hectic sometimes, but we make it work. With all the budget cuts it’s been pretty tough trying to be able to stay in one building,” she said, “because you’ve got to go where the need is and that’s what we’re doing.”
Brazier’s been at Barnette for most of her teaching career, initially going to Salcha in 2009-10, then coming to Barnette starting in 2010. She’s traveled to multiple schools with her job, though, teaching general music, orchestra and band.
When she’s not at school, she’s probably in the director’s chair.
On stage
If one person knows their favorite Gwen Brazier production, it’s Adam Kohl, co-founder of Interior Independent Theatre.
“It’d be ‘The Last Five Years.’ That was the first show. That was the show that kind of brought this company together and we did that January of 2017, so three years ago,” Kohl said.
Brazier said she and Kohl were desperately trying to get someone in town to do the show and they approached a lot of people and nobody was interested.
The show had a lot going against it in the community according to Brazier: It’s a two person show and it’s a musical, so it’s more expensive, and Fairbanks audiences weren’t as familiar with it, despite the fact that it’s an award winning musical.
Eventually, Brazier said she and Kohl got tired of waiting. From the desire to bring the show to Fairbanks, they put together a nonprofit organization to put on “The Last Five Years” and Interior Independent Theatre came into being.
Brazier and Kohl met during the Fairbanks Light Opera Theater production of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” Now they sit on the board of directors for their own organization together. He says she’s artistic, a professional and a visionary.
“She’s passionate about the education; she’s passionate about music; she’s passionate about theater,” Kohl said.
He says those traits she has helps put a foundation to the theatre company and helps it succeed for the future.
While Kohl said he tends to be more of “the realist,” trying to hold Brazier’s ideas back a little bit, he added that she pushes him and the rest of the board to doing things they generally would be uncomfortable doing, and in the three years they’ve produced shows, they’ve all done very well despite his initial reluctance.
“So I think it’s a combination of my reluctance and her pushing which makes these shows do as well as they do,” he said.
Brazier said she wants to push the envelope about what people hear and see because a lot of stories are not told if they’re not PC or people think it’s too difficult of a subject. She said she doesn’t ever want to shy away from that.
“I like having a company that I know will tell the stories that nobody wants to tell because they’re too afraid to,” she said, “and not that we’re the end all be all, but I like having that ability to say, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. Let’s see what happens.’”
Interior Independent Theatre has brought to the Fairbanks stage the likes of “Avenue Q” and “Evil Dead: The Musical.” Most recently, their production of “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” has been invited to travel to Anchorage in March for two shows by the Black Business Owners of Anchorage, which is sponsoring the show.
At the end of a panel with the cast of “Evil Dead: The Musical” at Alaska ComiCon on Saturday, Brazier announced the organization’s next production “La Cage aux Folles.”
In concert
Brazier never did join the military, like she mentioned in the eighth grade, but it wasn’t for lack of trying. She still had her sights on being part of a military choir a few years ago and actually applied, but welcoming a new baby into her family, she didn’t end up following that path.
Now she’s 40 years old, she has a year-old baby, her 16-year-old son, and her niece lives with her. While she might not meet the age cut off for that specific choir, Brazier sings, dances and performs her way across many a Fairbanks stage.
Although voice was her major when she went to college, bass was her main instrument. She’s played with Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra, Northern Lights String Orchestra and the Fairbanks Community Band.
Now, she sings with Shagg, a local disco and funk tribute band.
“I try to do as much as I can with the community and perform as much as I can,” she said, “because I think the kids being able to see the teachers performing makes a bigger difference and a bigger impact for all of us.”
Brazier got started with Shagg because a friend who used to be in the band invited her to come sing with them and she knew the guitarist. The band needed someone to sing the female parts of songs they were covering.
“I get to dress up in ‘70s clothes. I get to wear the same hairstyle my aunt did, which is a giant afro, and entertain people and have a nice dance atmosphere for folks, and it’s really fun, but I’m getting old,” she said, laughing. “It’s so much fun, but I do need recovery days afterwards, but that’s okay. Forty is a good year.”
She says she’s looking forward to seeing how her next 10 or 15 years turns out.
And there’s so much more that Brazier does and wants to do. She gives tours across the state during the summers; she participates in the local chapter of the live action role play group Amtgard; she wants to do a production of “Dreamgirls” or maybe “The Color Purple” or “The Joy Luck Club,” which are the books she said got her through high school.
In the meantime, Brazier is pretty much living her dreams, which started back in North Pole when she was still a student herself.
“My life is pretty much Shagg, and shows and teaching,” she said. “My whole life I’ve wanted to be a teacher and teaching music has always been my goal.”
Contact staff writer Kyrie Long at 459-7510. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.