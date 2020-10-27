Golden Valley Electric Association, which provides electricity to much of the Interior, will return to its pre-pandemic payment and disconnection procedures on Nov. 16, just a few days after Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s COVID-19 state emergency declaration is set to expire.
Beginning in March, GVEA provided some leeway to customers who were unable to keep up with electrical bills due to financial difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic by suspending disconnections of electric service for residential members and the assessment of late fees for nonpayment of bills.
However, starting Nov. 16, the company will return to standard late fees and disconnections unless a customer can prove their COVID-19 hardship continues.
“GVEA has held off as long as possible before resuming disconnections due to nonpayment,” the company wrote in a recent post to its official blog.
Some options to prevent disconnection are available for customers who are still struggling.
“We urge members who are unable to make payments on their account due to COVID-19 to visit www.gvea.com/resources/covid-19,” the company noted. “Under Alaska law, members are still responsible for making payments on their electric account, if able, during the pandemic. If you are behind on your bills and have not completed the hardship statement and entered into a deferred payment agreement, your electric service will be affected.”
Customers can access the link above and sign a sworn hardship statement stating an inability to pay bills due to financial difficulties attributed to COVID-19. If they qualify, customers can then enter into a deferred payment plan with GVEA.
GVEA’s Member Services Department is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached by calling (907) 452-1151.
