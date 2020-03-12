John Burns has been named the temporary chief executive office of Golden Valley Electric Association.
The move comes after Cory Borgeson, CEO for the last seven years, retired last week, according to a GVEA announcement. The utility has launched an executive search to permanently fill the position.
Burns has been serving as a vice president at GVEA and corporate counsel. He is also a former Alaska attorney general.
The GVEA’s board of directors hopes to find Borgeson’s permanent replacement by June.
Borgeson was the GVEA’s general counsel for two decades prior to serving as the utility’s CEO.
“Cory has had a considerable impact on the GVEA operation,” board Chairman Tom DeLong said in a prepared statement. “He has been a very positive force in the organization, always looking for the best opportunities to move the cooperative forward. The board appreciates working with Cory and wishes him and his family continued success in their future endeavors.”
Borgeson also issued prepared remarks: “It has been a great honor to serve as GVEA’s president & CEO. While any transition is challenging, I believe that with the dedicated board, the executive team and the awesome workforce, GVEA is well positioned to move forward under a new CEO.”
The recruitment firm Alaska Executive Search is assisting in the hiring process. Interested candidates are required to apply through the company, the GVEA announcement stated.
Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree — a graduate degree is preferred — 10 years of demonstrated corporate management experience and knowledge of the electric utility industry.
A qualified candidate must possess “a continual record of career advancement with quantifiable successes that include executive management of multiple functions within a utility or related organization and a track record of successful board relationships.”
Experience with labor contract negotiations was also listed.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.