Fairbanks homeowners can learn about installing heat pumps and solar panels during free virtual classes next week.
The two homeowner education courses — hosted by Golden Valley Electric Association, Cold Climate Housing Research Center and Solarize Fairbanks — will cover the basics of how heat pumps and solar arrays work, what to consider if you want to install them and what resources are available. Attendees will also have time to ask questions.
“We are aware that members are interested in ways to reduce their carbon footprint while reducing their energy consumption,” said Meadow Bailey, GVEA’s director of external affairs. “These specific classes are important because members can learn about two technologies that they can install at their homes to reduce their carbon footprint and energy bills.”
GVEA has been doing the homeowner education series for years, though it was canceled in 2020 and moved to a virtual format this year, said Jamie Hansen from Solarize Fairbanks.
Heat pumps are devices to warm up or cool down a house by moving heat between inside and outside. Solar panels produce electricity using the energy from the sun.
“Air source heat pumps and solar are both eligible for tax credits for residential energy efficiency,” Bailey said. “This tax credit was recently extended through Dec. 31, 2021.”
The class on heat pumps is 5:30 p.m. April 21, and the class on solar panels is 5:30 p.m. April 22. To sign up, go to bit.ly/GVEA_classes.
