Electricity rates starting March 1 went down a smidge yet far from enough to offset a 20% rate increase that took effect late last year. The cost of electricity will remain this way at least through May 31, John Burns, interim CEO of the Golden Valley Electric Association, said during a presentation Tuesday.
Burns also spoke about the utility’s power generation facilities. They are aging, and it’s time for the board of directors to talk about building something new, he said.
He additionally touched on the Railbelt Reliability Council, a new governing agency being launched to look after the grid.
The GVEA executive’s virtual slide show was livestreamed from the Carlson Center. The Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce hosted the online event in lieu of its weekly membership luncheon due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Later, GVEA announced that its face-to-face customer service is closed until further notice “as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and as a precautionary measure for the safety of our employees, members and the communities we serve …”
Offices offering counter service close at 5 p.m. today indefinitely. Members are encouraged to pay their bills online or use payment kiosks.
“GVEA is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving issues and recommendations related to COVID-19. GVEA is following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control, along with local and state directives, to help prevent the spread of the virus in Alaska,” a news release stated.
Member service representatives will still be available during normal business hours by calling 452-1151.
Members experiencing financial hardships due to the pandemic are encouraged to contact member services, the news release stated.
The announcement came more than three hours after Burns spoke at the Carlson Center.
Electricity rates aren’t dropping in the near future due to several factors, he said, including lower-than-expected output at a coal-fired plant in Healy and planned maintenance at power plants in Fairbanks and North Pole.
Another factor is “limited purchase power available from Southcentral utilities due to gas supply constraint issues.”
Burns noted the state of GVEA infrastructure. Power generation facilities built in the 1960s and 1970s are going to need to be replaced, he said.
“GVEA likely will be looking at, ‘How do we address that?’” he said. “What generation do we want to put online?’”
The Railbelt Reliability Council was another topic. It will be operated by a 12-member board of directors, plus a CEO, representing six utilities, the Alaska Energy Authority, independent power producers and a consumer advocacy group. Two members will be unaffiliated.
Burns described the new organization as an achievement and said it was long overdue.
“We are going to work through issues to ensure that decisions are made on behalf of not only our individual utilities but the Railbelt as a whole,” he said.
In connection with the new Railbelt council, a bill in the Legislature would require GVEA to get approval from the Regulatory Commission of Alaska before building a new power generation facility.
Burns said the bill has been approved by the Senate and was merged with a House bill that is expected to go to the floor for a vote.
The cost of the new Railbelt council is not known, according to Burns.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.