An attendee walks through the rows of solar panels during a tour of the new GVEA Solar Farm off of South Cushman Street Friday afternoon, October 12, 2018. The 563KW solar array consists of 1760 300-watt panels and covers about 2 1/2 acres. The micro-inverter system has an estimated peak production of 6 megawatt hours of electricity per day. (THIS FROM PRESS RELEASE) Golden Valley Electric Association and local officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony today to acknowledge the commissioning of its 563-kilowatt solar farm. GVEA’s solar installation is the largest photovoltaic (PV) system in the State of Alaska. The project should produce enough energy to power 71 homes (using an average of 660 kWh per month). “GVEA is expanding its renewable energy portfolio with the addition of this solar PV system,” said Cory Borgeson, GVEA’s President & CEO. GVEA’s Board of Directors approved this project last fall. A local Fairbanks business, ABS Alaskan Inc. supplied the 1,760 panels, each of which has a peak generating potential of 320 watts. “This solar farm will give Golden Valley a better understanding of the performance of a solar farm on our system and the resulting cost per kilowatt-hour,” Borgeson said. The solar array is constructed on a 3-acre parcel between Van Horn Road and Bidwell Ave. The site is located next to GVEA’s Wilson Substation and the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). There’s room for future expansion, and the panels will be visible looking north from Van Horn Road. The project will cost just over a million dollars to complete. A grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Energy for America Program offset $225,000 of the cost. Golden Valley has a dedicated web page for the project at http://www.gvea.com/energy/solar-farm. The page includes a 2-minute project overview video from project manager Nathan Minnema.

Electricity rates starting March 1 went down a smidge yet far from enough to offset a 20% rate increase that took effect late last year. The cost of electricity will remain this way at least through May 31, John Burns, interim CEO of the Golden Valley Electric Association, said during a presentation Tuesday.

Burns also spoke about the utility’s power generation facilities. They are aging, and it’s time for the board of directors to talk about building something new, he said.

He additionally touched on the Railbelt Reliability Council, a new governing agency being launched to look after the grid.

The GVEA executive’s virtual slide show was livestreamed from the Carlson Center. The Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce hosted the online event in lieu of its weekly membership luncheon due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Later, GVEA announced that its face-to-face customer service is closed until further notice “as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and as a precautionary measure for the safety of our employees, members and the communities we serve …”

Offices offering counter service close at 5 p.m. today indefinitely. Members are encouraged to pay their bills online or use payment kiosks.

“GVEA is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving issues and recommendations related to COVID-19. GVEA is following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control, along with local and state directives, to help prevent the spread of the virus in Alaska,” a news release stated.

Member service representatives will still be available during normal business hours by calling 452-1151.

Members experiencing financial hardships due to the pandemic are encouraged to contact member services, the news release stated.

The announcement came more than three hours after Burns spoke at the Carlson Center.

Electricity rates aren’t dropping in the near future due to several factors, he said, including lower-than-expected output at a coal-fired plant in Healy and planned maintenance at power plants in Fairbanks and North Pole.

Another factor is “limited purchase power available from Southcentral utilities due to gas supply constraint issues.”

Burns noted the state of GVEA infrastructure. Power generation facilities built in the 1960s and 1970s are going to need to be replaced, he said.

“GVEA likely will be looking at, ‘How do we address that?’” he said. “What generation do we want to put online?’”

The Railbelt Reliability Council was another topic. It will be operated by a 12-member board of directors, plus a CEO, representing six utilities, the Alaska Energy Authority, independent power producers and a consumer advocacy group. Two members will be unaffiliated.

Burns described the new organization as an achievement and said it was long overdue.

“We are going to work through issues to ensure that decisions are made on behalf of not only our individual utilities but the Railbelt as a whole,” he said.

In connection with the new Railbelt council, a bill in the Legislature would require GVEA to get approval from the Regulatory Commission of Alaska before building a new power generation facility.

Burns said the bill has been approved by the Senate and was merged with a House bill that is expected to go to the floor for a vote.

The cost of the new Railbelt council is not known, according to Burns.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.

