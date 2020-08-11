Golden Valley Electric Association has announced the resignation of longtime board member Bill Nordmark.
Nordmark lives in Healy and joined the GVEA board in 1995 as the representative for District 7. He was board chair for 10 years and currently serves as board secretary, according to a news release issued Monday.
GVEA Board Chair Tom DeLong said Nordmark’s service and dedication is deeply appreciated.
“Bill has been a supporter and proponent of ground-breaking projects and has served the membership well. His commitment to Interior Alaska runs deep,” DeLong stated in the news release.
Nordmark’s last board meeting will be Aug. 4. District 7 members interested in serving the remainder of Nordmark’s term can contact Susan Redlin at 458-5721 or SKRedlin@gvea.com for an application packet.
Applicants must live in District 7, which runs along the Parks Highway from mile 330, near Skinny Dick’s Halfway Inn, to mile 210 at Cantwell.
The deadline for application is Sept. 3 at noon. Nordmark’s replacement will be named before the board’s Sept. 28 meeting.
The District 7 seat will be up for election in the spring of 2021.
