For decades, Fairbanks has been involved in various efforts to get a pipeline built from the North Slope to our fair city that would supply us with natural gas. These efforts have come and gone over the years and seem to be timed with election seasons. How long have we been working on this issue? The answer might surprise you.
Fairbanks Daily News Miner — January 18, 1954
EXPERTS SEE PRIVATE GAS LINE DEVELOPMENT IN AREA
Many local engineers believe that a large private company can be induced to build a gas pipeline from the Gubik area to Fairbanks. They point out that the initial risk factor has been removed through Navy explorations for petroleum which resulted in obtaining much valuable information.
James Dalton, graduate engineer from the University of Alaska and who spent eight years with Arctic Contractors on the Arctic project, pointed out that Fairbanks was a dying town when the Fairbanks Exploration Co. came here in 1924.
The company spent much money in exploration and acquiring ground before the first dredge was built. As a result the economy of this area experienced a revival.
“The Kennecott Copper Co. had to build a $40 million railroad before it could take a ton of ore from its mines on the Copper river,” he recalled.
“There is no reason to believe that if a reasonable profitable gas line operation can be shown, a company can be interested,” he pointed out.
The copper company paid $3 million for the Bonanza Mines but invested the $40 in surveys and railroad construction over a period of three and one-half years before the first ton of ore was marketed. By the time the mines were closed a half billion dollars in copper had been recovered.
The importance of making a potential natural gas market survey and learning attitude of the military was a possible user, was brought out an informal meeting held with Alexander Baird, Alaska Development Board manager, here last week.
Joe Kelly who had worked on the first pipeline survey made in 1945 under the direction of Lt. Leonard Berlin, reported that the line was regarded entirely possible from an engineering standpoint.
At this time few oil and no gas discoveries had been made. The route was surveyed with a crude oil pipe line in mind. A gas line would present fewer problems.
Kelly said that most of the route had been traversed by cat-trains. River crossing and the terrain had been carefully checked. The most difficult section seemed to be in an area between the Yukon river toward Livengood. Road surveys have already been made between Rampart and Livengood by the Alaska Road commission.
It was agreed that an economic survey should cover both Fairbanks and Anchorage, military and civilian plants, costs of conversion, and other factors.
Cmdr. Don Storey, who sat in on the conference, indicated that the equipment left in the Arctic would be put up for sale this summer.
Gov. B. Frank Heintzleman said during his visit here that he had already taken up the matter of getting the land released for private enterprise operation and he plans to continue his efforts while in Washington this week.
Because both oil and gas reserves have been conservatively estimated by world-recognized authorities, much of the risk factor is gone. DeGolyer and McNaughton, engineers of Dallas, Texas and advisors to the navy, have estimated 300 billion cubic feet of gas in the Gubik structure alone.
Other Geologists have indicated that there is three times that amount of gas available.
Geological studies have proved 18 closed anticline structures favorable for oil and gas in the Umiat-Gubik area. Three of these have been proved seismographically.
During drilling operations at Umiat in 1952 a small crude cracking plant was built to obtain heavy oil to use in oil base mud to put in the drill holes to prevent caving on the sides. As by-products from this operation, several hundred barrels of diesel fuel and gasoline was obtained. These were tested satisfactorily in gasoline and diesel vehicles.
It has been pointe doubt that natural gas would cut fuel costs here by at least 30 per cent, contributing to a greatly reduced cost of living. It would also be an important factor in attracting industry to the Interior.
Efforts to locate sufficient and satisfactory coal deposits in the Big Delta area to supply that expanding base, have so far been fruitless. Building a railroad extension to haul coal from the Railbelt mines would be more expensive than the construction of an extension of a natural gas pipeline, once the line reaches Fairbanks, it has been pointed out.
Cost estimates for building a 450 mile, 8-inch gas pipeline would be about $20 million, according to Ted C. Mathews who worked with Arctic Contractors. Preliminary engineering requirements have already been made.
Note: This early effort was held up in Washington DC two years later in 1956, by the dreaded Public Land Order 82, which was enacted during World War Two. PLO 82 set aside the land of the Petroleum Reserve for military purposes. It also affected other lands in Alaska as well. In 1956 the Secretary of the Interior said he would not change the classification of those lands unless he received the approval of the Armed Services Committee, the Interior Committee, and both the House and Senate. Obviously that was an enormous obstacle, and for years we did everything we could to convince these committees of our dire need. By 1960 effort was further hampered by the refusal of the Department of Defense to consider changing the energy contracts from Coal to Natural Gas for our military bases, justifying the position of declaring the entire project economically unfeasible. The Gubik proposal was officially dead after that ruling. Since 1960 we have had several more proposals, and promises made. However, we are still relying on coal, diesel, and wood for our almost all of our energy needs.
