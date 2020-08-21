Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski and 47 other U.S. senators are calling on congressional leadership and President Donald Trump to extend the deadline to complete the 2020 Census.
The Trump administration announced earlier this month that the census counting process would end a month earlier than planned, cutting off data collection on Sept. 30 rather than the end of October. Now the data must be submitted to the president by Dec. 31.
The sudden shortening of the process has raised concerns about inaccurate data representation through incomplete reporting. Census data collection has largely stalled during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and as of Thursday, only 64% of households across the country have responded.
Alaska’s response rate is even lower, hovering at just under 52%. Census data is vital when it comes to federal funding for school, public safety, transportation and other state programs.
Additionally, census data directly contributes to Alaska’s legislative redistricting process which happens once every 10 years and is set to begin next year. State officials are already in the process of appointing members to Alaska’s redistricting board, which will then redraw the state’s House and Senate distributes based on census data. If the data collection is cut short, it may cause mischaracterized district population and affect the mapping process.
The bipartisan group of senators sent a letter to the House and Senate leadership and the Trump administration earlier this month urging an extension to the process to ensure accurate counting is achieved.
“Extending the deadlines for the delivery of these files in the next COVID-19 relief package will ensure that the Census Bureau has adequate time to complete a full, fair, and accurate 2020 Census. It will also ensure that both the Congress and the states receive accurate data for apportionment and redistricting,” the senators wrote in their letter to House and Senate leaders.
Murkowski led the effort alongside Hawaii Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz.
Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan also signed the letter in addition to Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.; Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.; Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Jon Tester, D-Mont; Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.; Tom Carper, D-Del.; Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.; Tina Smith, D-Minn.; Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; Jack Reed, D-R.I.; Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.; Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.; Mark Warner, D-Va.; Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Jacky Rosen, D-Nev.; Ed Markey, D-Mass.; Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.; Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Martin Heinrich, D-N.M.; Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.; Ron Wyden, D-Ore.; Tom Udall, D-N.M.; Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.; Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Mazie K. Hirono, D-Hawaii; Angus King, I-Maine; Robert Menendez, D-N.J.; Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.; Chris Coons, D-Del.; Ben Cardin, D-Md.; Bob Casey, D-Penn.; Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.; Patty Murray, D-Wash.; Gary Peters, D-Mich.; Doug Jones, D-Ala.; Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich; and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.