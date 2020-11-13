Updated 4:45 p.m.: Independent candidates for Congress Al Gross and Alyse Galvin acknowledged defeat on Friday after hoped-for votes failed to materialize this week as the state of Alaska finishes processing outstanding ballots.
Al Gross conceded to U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, and Alyse Galvin conceded to U.S. Rep. Don Young.
Both Gross and Galvin ran against Republicans as nonpartisans with the backing of the Democratic Party.
In a prepared statement, Gross congratulated Sullivan on winning a second six-year term and said he is proud of his own campaign. Gross said he wants to “continue to work in any way I can to serve this state that I love so dearly.”
“We were the underdogs from the start, but we ran a strong campaign and raised important issues that deserved to be heard,” reads the statement. “I want to thank my family, all of our supporters, our volunteers and our staff for their hard work over the course of this campaign and this vote counting process. I could never have made it without them.”
Galvin’s campaign put out a statement in which Galvin thanked her campaign staff, supporters and family.
“This morning, I called Don Young to congratulate him on being elected to his 25th term in Congress. Unfortunately, his staff was not able to get him on the phone, and I left him a voicemail. I hope he gets well soon.”
Young announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“We ran a great race that we can all be proud of,” Galvin’s statement reads. “It is now time for all of us to come together to address the huge issues we face today starting with coronavirus.”
Galvin is a public education advocate and former small business owner who challenged Young in 2018, coming closer to defeating him than any of Young’s challengers since 1990.
Young, former mayor of Fort Yukon and former state legislator, is the most senior member of the U.S. House of Representatives, where he has served since 1973.
Gross is an orthopedic surgeon and commercial fisherman who was born and raised in Juneau. His father, Avrum Gross, was Alaska attorney general under Gov. Jay Hammond.
Sullivan, a colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, served as Alaska’s attorney general and as commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources. He was appointed U.S. assistant secretary of state for economic, energy and business in the administration of former President George W. Bush. Sullivan’s wife, Julie Fate Sullivan, is from Fairbanks.
