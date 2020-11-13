Al Gross conceded to U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan on Friday morning after hoped-for votes failed to materialize this week as the state of Alaska finishes processing outstanding ballots.
As of the latest election results, Gross, an Anchorage physician, was down by more than 43,000 votes with about 34,000 ballots left to count.
Gross ran as an independent with the backing of the Democratic Party.
In a prepared statement, he congratulated Sullivan, a Republican, on winning a second six-year term and said he is proud of his own campaign. Gross said he wants to “continue to work in any way I can to serve this state that I love so dearly.”
“We were the underdogs from the start, but we ran a strong campaign and raised important issues that deserved to be heard,” reads the statement. “I want to thank my family, all of our supporters, our volunteers and our staff for their hard work over the course of this campaign and this vote counting process. I could never have made it without them.”
Gross is an orthopedic surgeon and commercial fisherman who was born and raised in Juneau. His father, Avrum Gross, was Alaska attorney general under Gov. Jay Hammond.
Sullivan, a colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, served as Alaska’s attorney general and as commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources. He was appointed U.S. assistant secretary of state for economic, energy and business in the administration of former President George W. Bush. Sullivan’s wife, Julie Fate Sullivan, is from Fairbanks.
Tiffany Montemayor, public relations manager for the Alaska Division of Elections, said in an email that the division is hoping to finish processing ballots today.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.