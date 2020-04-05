Keeping stores sanitized and supplies on the shelves during a global pandemic has been stressful with long hours, but employees at the Co-op Market Grocery & Deli said it feels good to be acknowledged as essential workers.
They are enjoying that declaration along with an extra $2 an hour in hazard pay. A manager, cashier, buyers and stockers who were interviewed Thursday said they are dedicated to their jobs and that they don’t dwell on being exposed to a highly contagious respiratory virus through their work in a public place during an outbreak.
Jamie Guzman, wellness buyer, said she worked in a pharmacy for a long time. She has asthma.
“There was always somebody coughing in my face,” she said. “I think maybe I built my armor. I don’t know.”
At the peak of panic buying during the COVID-19 outbreak, the member-owned store tripled its usual sales. Numbers are getting back to normal, but the shopping experience has changed — at the Co-op and at grocery stores around the area.
Almost all of the Fairbanks area grocers have installed protective equipment, adopted new procedures and provided employees with bonuses or hazard pay.
On Monday, the Co-op installed plexiglass at its cash registers. Signs are posted around the store to remind people of social distancing. The Co-op closes for cleaning for two hours in the afternoons.
Walmart on Saturday began limiting the number of customers in its stores.
“Stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time,” according to an announcement on the corporate website.
Grocery stores have cut back hours. They have limited or closed food courts. Certain products are being rationed. Colored tape or decals on the floor guide people on where to stand to encourage social distancing.
Costco, a membership warehouse, is limiting the size of groups that can enter the building on one membership card to two.
Kristin Summerlin, marketing and owner services manager at the Co-op, called on shoppers to pay better attention to maintaining a 6-foot distance from others. She acknowledged it can be awkward at times.
“If someone is in your way, just say, ‘Please excuse me,’” she said.
Some customers are taking precautions such as wearing gloves and masks, the Co-op employees said. Other people mutter complaints about the new guidelines, which are meant to slow the spread of the illness.
None of the large corporate-owned food stores in Fairbanks granted a request to interview employees.
United Food and Commercial Workers unions have been calling on stores to provide employees with access to personal protective equipment.
Walmart, a non-union shop, has pledged to make masks and gloves available to employees “as supplies permit,” according to the company website.
UFCW Local 1496, which represents Alaska’s Safeway employees, wrote a letter to Gov. Mike Dunleavy asking for priority when it comes to coronavirus testing and protective gear.
The governor has not responded directly to the union but has addressed the main points of the letter, according to Jeff Turner, deputy communications director in the governor’s office.
“The letter asks that grocery store workers be designated as ‘first responders’ for this event so that they can be prioritized for face masks and other protective equipment,” Turner wrote in an email.
“First responders are individuals certified to provide medical care in emergencies before more highly trained medical personnel arrive on the scene, like a firefighter or EMT,” he wrote.
The union’s letter also asks the governor to “mandate that grocery store workers receive at least two weeks of paid leave, so the workers can keep working without choosing between their health and families,” Turner wrote.
The governor lacks the legal authority to do so, he said.
