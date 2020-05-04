Multiple graves in the Alaska Native section of Birch Hill Cemetery were vandalized over the weekend, according to the organization that manages the section.
A post on the Fairbanks Native Association Facebook page Monday said the damage is extensive and widespread.
“The FNA board of directors and Steve Ginnis, executive director, wish to convey sincere apologies to the families and friends of loved ones whose graves were desecrated,” the post reads. “We do not condone the type of destructive behavior toward the final resting places of our beloved community members. We are working to secure it from further damage.”
The post advised those with family members interred at the cemetery to check on the graves.
According to the post, FNA took over management of the Birch Hill Native cemetery “without a budget.” FNA has done its best to prevent vandals by installing cameras and checking the premises on a regular basis, the post reads, but “it is obvious, collectively, we need to do more.”
“We are very saddened by all of this but remain committed to finding ways to honor our departed and their graves. We have and will continue to work on solutions, including fundraising to help ongoing efforts to care for the Alaska Native section of Birch Hill Cemetery and will keep our membership informed,” the post states.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.