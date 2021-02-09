A judge over the weekend ordered ConocoPhillips Alaska Inc. to pause construction of a gravel road in connection with a major oil drilling project on the North Slope. The pause is in effect until Feb. 20 or until the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals weighs in.
The Willow project is expected to produce up to 160,000 barrels of oil per day, is one of the biggest pending projects on the North Slope and is seen as an important offset to declines from other oil fields that feed the trans-Alaska oil pipeline. The project is expected to begin producing oil around 2025.
The development is about 36 miles outside of Nuiqsut, which is about 136 miles southeast of Utqiagvik.
Environmental groups are suing to stop construction saying approvals last year were rushed by former President Donald Trump’s administration, which shortchanged a review of climate change impacts. The Willow project would generate about 260 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent once the oil is consumed, according to the Center for Biological Diversity, Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace, the plaintiffs.
“The Willow project would have a disastrous impact on the pristine and culturally important landscape of the Western Arctic region and would escalate the global climate crisis,” according to attorney Jeremy Lieb, of Earthjustice, which is representing the plaintiffs.
ConocoPhillips had planned to begin blasting Friday for construction of a gravel pit that would produce material for a new road to be built next month, according to court documents.
The order by U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason does not prevent construction of a seasonal ice road, and Gleason said it’s only a one-week delay on the gravel road to allow the appeals court to review a lower court ruling.
“ … This Court’s limited two-week injunction should delay ConocoPhillips’ construction activities by approximately one week, while giving Plaintiffs an opportunity to seek relief from the Ninth Circuit,” Gleason wrote. “That being said, the Court fully acknowledges the significant challenges in undertaking construction activities in the Arctic and the highly compressed time frame within which such activities must occur.”
Gleason wrote that allowing the gravel road work to go forward before a review from the Court of Appeals would cause a “strong likelihood of irreparable environmental consequences.”
In a separate action, the administration of President Joe Biden is reviewing the November decision by the federal Bureau of Land Management to approve the Willow Master Development Plan.
