Two Granite Tors hikers were airlifted early Sunday. First responders hiked in and found them “wet, disoriented and displaying signs of hypothermia,” according to an Alaska State Trooper report.
The hikers were identified as Donte Jones, 30, of Fort Wainwright, and Natasha Wagner, 18, of Fairbanks.
They were reported lost by Courtney Jones, of Fort Wainwright, shortly after 11 p.m.
Granite Tors is a 15-mile loop that starts at 39.5 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road.
“Two wildlife troopers and two state park rangers responded to the area and walked to the hikers,” according to a dispatch posted on the troopers website. “The officers started a warming fire, provided food and water and placed Wagner in a sleeping bag.”
Jones and Wagner had been out on the trail for approximately 13 hours, according to troopers.
At about 6 a.m., a trooper helicopter from Fairbanks transported the hikers to the trailhead where an ambulance was waiting. They were released uninjured.