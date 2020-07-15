For years, portions of the Chena riverbank in Graehl Park have been slowly eroding away. Over time, natural vegetation that makes up Chinook and chum salmon and grayling habitat has disappeared, and the area has become less safe for those recreating.
This summer, however, a collection of government agencies and a group of middle-schoolers will be addressing the situation with a bank stabilization project in the park.
Last month, Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward signed a landowner agreement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District, allowing the agencies to conduct a restoration project along the riverbank. The borough manages the park as a recreation spot and is responsible for keeping the area safe for the public.
According to the agreement, the Soil and Water Conservation District will perform the majority of the project work through its Youth for Habitat Program. Katie McClellan has been the Youth for Habitat program manager and a riparian restoration manager for the district for roughly two years.
McClellan said that, as a heavily trafficked area, the site has been slowly degrading for years
“People picnic there, there’s the playground, some people go swimming and wading right there,” she said. “With that high traffic, it’s had a significant impact. Some of the pictures that I’ve seen of the site date back to 2010 and even earlier — and there’s significant erosion problems.”
McClellan said the idea for the project came about when Jessica Johnson, an Anchorage-based habitat biologist for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, contacted her with the news that a grant was available to conduct a large-scale restoration project. The pair had worked together before, and Johnson knew about McClellan’s work on the Youth for Habitat program.
“We decided that the Graehl project would be a really good project for Youth for Habitat to work on because it would give them experience doing riparian restoration and give them experience with public places,” McClellan said.
With its boat launch and recreation opportunities, Graehl Park offered a project setting where the work would “benefit not just the habitat and wildlife but also benefit the human use of the area,” she said.
The work will involve a few different elements, including brushmat layering — “it’s kind of like a giant burrito of soil,” McClellan said — which will be used to rebuild the bank. Another key aspect is planting lots of willows.
“They’re hydrophilic. They’re water-living plants and they establish pretty deep roots,” she said, explaining they’ll help mitigate erosion while bolstering the new bank.
“The borough is going to be putting up some fencing among more sensitive areas ...to funnel traffic toward areas where erosion is less significant,” she added.
The project will be taking place July 27 through Aug. 27. During that time, a group of middle-schoolers will be at the center of the action, learning about restoration techniques and careers in the wildlife field.
Youth for Habitat, which takes place over several two week-periods each summer, is a natural resource-based work-learning with two different corps. Beginner corps groups are made up of 13- to 14-year-olds who will do things like collecting samples for datasets that will later be used for research by resource managers. Youth for Habitat is currently contributing data to a research project along Cripple Creek in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Alaska Department of Fish and Game, and the Interior Alaska Land Trust.
Advanced corps groups are made up of 14- to 15-year olds, and the work is a little more involved.
“We give them a problem, and then they have to learn about the different methods or techniques that could help resolve that problem,” McClellan said.
The majority of the projects revolve around the habitats of migratory birds or fish, due to the local resources, McClellan said. Typically the project involves some kind of river restoration.
This year, an advanced corps group will come up with a restoration plan that will be reviewed by staff from all the agencies involved. Once the plan’s approved, the teens will learn how to implement those techniques.
“You get to see the participants progress maturity-wise and the different things they’ve learned one summer to the next,” McClellan said. “They’re really really impressive. They come up with these awesome solutions and they’re really hard-working.”
According to the landowner agreement, most funding for the project came via grants from the Partners for Fish and Wildlife Act, the Fish and Wildlife Coordination Act, and the Fish and Wildlife Act of 1956. The borough will ultimately be responsible for maintaining the habitat improvements, although the Fish and Wildlife Service will continue to monitor the area following completion of the project.
Beyond restoring fish habitat and sprucing up a popular recreation spot, McClellan said the most important aspect of the project is the benefit to its participants.
“They get to be engaged in the outdoors and do something to help the community,” she said.
