Tons of cars, hundreds of students and an uncountable number of balloons and ribbons filled the campus on Saturday. The University of Alaska Fairbanks honored the class of 2021 with a drive-in and virtual ceremony.
“It feels like people are more excited than they would be at the Carlson Center,” said the graduate Skyler Borane.
More than a hundred students, dressed up and giddy, mingled in front of the Patty Center all morning, taking photos, talking with professors and sharing their special day with their friends and parents.
“I think it’s an interesting new take with the parade: I feel like it might be actually more fun, just cause it’s new, and the fact that I can move and take my family with me,” said graduate Haley Castillo. “Instead of having them watch, they can participate.”
For the speeches and performances in the Patty Center parking area, most of the people were sitting in and on their cars, cheering and honking. Some were watching from the steps of the Center. A graduate car parade around the campus followed after the performances, and a virtual commencement ceremony began online at 4 p.m.
The new format for the ceremony follows the cancelled concession of 2020.
“Last year we felt that the graduates were kind of cheated,” said graduate Ryan Anderson who goes by Bunny.
Anderson said that she started a discussion on the student meme page, asking what kind of ceremony students would prefer, and the car parade was one of the answers. Anderson reached out to the graduate program who supported the idea.
“All of a sudden it became a reality, after us just kind of talking one day!” she said.
Anderson and her friends said they enjoyed the new format because “it’s not every day you get to decorate your car” and because it allowed students to “walk around and talk to people,” including some of the university officials whom they wouldn’t have a chance to get to know otherwise.
“I think this is what they should start doing from now on!” she said about the parade.
During the ceremony, the students and faculty shared their excitement about what lies ahead for the class of 2021 — and looked back at a difficult year.
Rachel Alda was one of the speakers who shared her personal struggles and the stress all students shared when the classes went to Zoom and when students living on campus needed to “move out and go home.”
“If there is anything that the Covid semesters have taught me, it is that literally anything can happen, good or bad, and you will need to take a detour sometimes. Sometimes those detours are scary as hell. Sometimes the detours aren’t even roads,” she said. “We all had our struggles this past year and everyone is experiencing it in different ways. (...) Yet, despite all the times when we thought we couldn’t do it anymore, we persevered and got to where we are now.”
