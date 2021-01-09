Dozens of appointments to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration and state boards are in limbo because they haven’t been confirmed by the Legislature due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor is treating the legislative inaction as tacit approval, but some lawmakers say he is violating state statute, and a legal battle is unfolding in state court.
On Friday, a hearing was held in Juneau before Superior Court Judge Phillip Pallenberg and streamed live on YouTube.
Arguments centered on a motion aimed at freezing the appointments until the Legislature convenes on Jan. 19 and can hold confirmation hearings.
Dunleavy is challenging a law he signed in May that basically states the appointments are declined by the Legislature if no action is taken within 30 days after the expiration of a state disaster declaration. An emergency declaration for Alaska expired Nov. 15, 2020. Dunleavy issued a new disaster declaration that is still in effect.
The lawsuit was brought by the Alaska Legislative Council after 11 lawmakers voted to sue. They say Dunleavy has the power to call legislators into special session and could have done so for the purpose of holding confirmation hearings. They say Dunleavy agreed to the confirmation deadlines and that he must follow the law.
Megan Wallace is the lawyer for the Legislative Council, which represents the Legislature. The governor can’t “unilaterally declare the laws of this state unconstitutional,” she said.
Allowing the appointees to act on state business is a dangerous path, Wallace said, because their legitimacy, and by extension decisions they participate in, could be challenged.
The new law allows the appointees to be considered during the next legislative session. Wallace said the governor could request that the appointees hold off on participating in meetings until after the Legislature convenes. Boards and commissions could delay action.
Assistant Attorney General Margaret Paton Walsh said the law conflicts with the Legislature’s constitutional duty to hold a joint session and carry out the confirmation process.
“This is a job that cannot be done by default,” she said.
When the governor signed the law, he assumed that the Legislature would eventually gather in a joint session and conduct the confirmation process, she said.
Some of the appointees are salaried officials, and suspending the appointment would cause unnecessary disruption, Walsh said.
“Some of them have a reasonable expectation of continued appointment,” she said.
One of the appointees is the state public defender. Over 90 appointments are potentially impacted, according to Walsh. Most are volunteer positions on numerous state boards and commissions.
Under the U.S. Constitution, failure of the legislative branch to confirm executive appointments equates to declining to confirm, according to the judge and attorneys.
Walsh argued that the Alaska Constitution is different. The framers sought for a stronger executive branch.
She said the onus is on the Legislature to meet and act if it wants to challenge executive appointments.
“If it wants to reject the governor’s appointees, it can gather in session and do that,” she said. “You have to get together and exercise that power.”
