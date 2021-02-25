Gov. Mike Dunleavy wants to make medical insurers and providers divulge pricing information to a state of Alaska contractor with the goal of building a database to understand where all of the money is going.
Alaska’s health care costs are among the highest in the nation, according to Lori Wing-Heier, director of the Division of Insurance, which would oversee the project.
The All-Payer Claims Database would involve “payment and other data for all medical and pharmacy claims that are billed, rejected, and paid,” according to the legislation, which was introduced Wednesday.
The database would be confidential — to protect personal information — but there would be a “public-facing side,” according to the governor’s office, and an annual health care data report that analyzes the information would be prepared.
A consumer could use the database to pull up the average claim cost for magnetic resonance imaging, known as an MRI, in Fairbanks and at each provider or the total spent on MRIs in Fairbanks, according to a spokeswoman in the governor’s office.
“An APCD will allow us, for the first time, the ability to collect health care cost data from multiple payers across the state,” Wing-Heier said.
The legislation calls on the database to serve as an “objective, reliable, and comprehensive central repository of health care information.”
Dunleavy said in a prepared statement that pricing transparency “is the first step towards stabilizing and reducing the cost of health care in Alaska.”
“I am committed to effecting positive change in our healthcare system,” he said. “This includes extending efforts to employers, individuals, and other payers to understand costs. This legislation is an important step as we begin to rebuild Alaska’s economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Information from the database would be available to researchers, policy makers and Alaskans “while protecting individual privacy and proprietary data,” according to the legislation.
The database would not be subject to the Alaska Public Records Act under Dunleavy’s proposal.
Health care information about individuals would only be accessible to the organization selected to coordinate and manage the database. That organization “shall ensure the security and confidentiality of the database and the information contained in the database,” reads House Bill 113 and Senate Bill 93.
Personal medical information is subject to the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, commonly known as HIPAA, which protects sensitive patient health information from being revealed without consent. That is why the database will be confidential, according to Lauren Giliam, deputy press secretary for the governor.
Aggregated data “will be available in the public facing side of the database — that is where the transparency is,” Giliam said in an emailed answer to a question.
The Alaska Health Care Transformation Project, a bipartisan group of employers and health care providers in Alaska, reportedly recommended the All-Payer Claims Database, which is available in 20 other states. Washington, Oregon, West Virginia and Arkansas are some examples, according to the governor’s office.
“We can’t afford to wait and be the 50th state to have an APCD, to begin this important work,” the director of the Alaska Division of Insurance said in a prepared statement.
The federal government is also reportedly looking at health care pricing transparency through the Transparency in Coverage Final Rule and the No Surprises Act, which includes federal funding and uniform standards for establishing state All-Payer Claims Databases.
Under Dunleavy’s proposal, self-funded health care payers, to include health care trusts, could provide information voluntarily while insurers and health care providers would be required to disclose cost information.
