Gov. Mike Dunleavy is planning to reorganize the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, breaking it down into two smaller departments that he said will be easier to oversee and manage.
To reorganize functions and divisions of the department, Dunleavy is preparing an executive order which would be submitted to the Legislature when it convenes in January 2021.
Currently, the department that serves 725,000 Alaskans has 10 divisions serving populations of all ages with programs ranging from health care, behavioral health support and substance abuse to assisted living, juvenile justice and response for natural disasters, as well as coordinating responses to pandemics.
“The department has gotten so large,” Dunleavy said during a Tuesday news conference. He explained that having several smaller departments will make it easier to provide essential services, for officials to oversee and manage work loads, and for the public to navigate programs and services. “The idea is to be able to make sure that these programs do what they are supposed to do,” Dunleavy said.
The governor’s executive order would split the DHSS in two departments, the Department of Health and the Department of Family and Community Services.
The Department of Health will protect the health of Alaskans, focusing on whole-person care. It would include the divisions of Health Care Services, Public Assistance, Behavioral Health, Public Health, and Senior & Disabilities Services.
In turn, the Department of Family and Community Services will take care of vulnerable Alaska populations and focus on early intervention and prevention programs. The department would oversee the Office of Children’s Services, Division of Juvenile Justice, Alaska Pioneer Homes and Alaska Psychiatric Institute.
The governor said the reorganization will not reduce programs or services and won’t affect the work of the existing employees.
“We don’t see any need for re-applications,” he said. “People will stay where they are.”
He said that there was no estimation of the administrative cost for the division at the moment, and that the officials expect costs to be low. He also added that over time, he expects the division to result in better management and better services, which in turn would save costs.
Dunleavy and Health Commissioner Adam Crum plan to talk to the department’s employees, tribal health organizations and legislators about the executive order and seek feedback as the process moves forward.
