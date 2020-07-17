Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, spoke at the White House on Thursday, joining President Donald Trump to celebrate his administration’s efforts to roll back various federal regulations, including those protecting air and water.
“You have renewed hope that it is possible to achieve the American dream,” Alaska’s governor told the president.
They spoke at an outdoor event and the audience included members of Trump’s cabinet. Dunleavy was the fourth person to take the podium after Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Idaho Gov. Bradley Little.
The president did most of the speaking, criticizing the Green New Deal, a proposal to reduce greenhouse gases through infrastructure upgrades; helping polluters adopt new practices; overhaul of the transportation system; and widespread adoption of renewable energy sources.
Trump said the goal of no carbon emissions by 2050 is unrealistic and would destroy the American energy industry. He said businesses would leave the country as they did after the North American Free Trade Agreement.
A White House fact sheet said federal regulations have been reduced by seven regulations eliminated for every one regulation added under Trump’s leadership.
This regulatory reform will increase household income annually by more than $3,000 and bring down the price of new vehicles by more than $2,000, according to the Trump administration.
Trump also touched on current events expressing disapproval of protests, riots and statue toppings. He pointed and referred to the Washington Monument.
“If they had their choice, they would take it down,” Trump said. “And I guarantee they would rename it.”
Dunleavy began his remarks by sharing that he has met with the president eight times when Trumps stops in Anchorage to refuel Air Force One.
“The first thing he says is, ‘Can we meet the troops and what do you need in the state of Alaska?’” Dunleavy said.
He thanked the president for supporting telemedicine, which he said has helped rural communities.
Dunleavy said the Trump administration’s regulatory reform will allow people to feel more comfortable developing their land and property.
The governor’s office later issued a news release about Dunleavy’s appearance at the White House “in support of the federal government’s rollback of job-killing regulations.
Among the reforms, the governor’s office noted, was a final rule issued by the Trump administration “expanding public involvement and setting reasonable time limits on environmental reviews.”
In a prepared statement, Dunleavy called the regulatory reforms “a ray of hope for those who have suffered the impacts of federal overreach in my home state.”
He predicted that eliminating regulations will spur resource development, new jobs and “economic opportunity while still protecting the environment.”
