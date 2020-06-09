The F-35 program is still not meeting the “reliability and maintenance” standards that are required of its aircraft, according to a recent report from the Government Accountability Office. The report, published May 12, also states that the production of aircraft continues to be beset by delays and that the program’s budget is ever-growing.
A spokesperson from Eielson Air Force Base said, however, that the 54 aircraft the base is scheduled to receive over the next few years are anticipated to arrive on time.
Over the past several years, the Government Accountability Office has issued reports that have remained roughly the same in their conclusions: that the program is costing more than was anticipated and that aircraft were not meeting certain expectations. The May 12 report notes some improvements in the program, including the higher number of aircraft that were produced in 2019 compared to prior years and the negotiation of lower prices.
The report, however goes on to state that “the program is not meeting standards aimed at ensuring consistent, high-quality products, and fielded aircraft do not meet reliability goals” and the “cost to modernize aircraft systems went up about $1.5 billion (14%) since the program’s May 2019 annual report to Congress.”
In response to the findings, Jon Ludwigson, a Contracting and National Security Acquisitions Team director, spoke to GAO official Matt Oldham about the program. The conservation was recorded and released as a GAO podcast on May 12.
Ludwigson said one of the issues with the program is the overlap of development and production, which means new technologies are being developed even while aircraft are coming off the production line.
“That overlap is what we call concurrency,” he said. “We found that high levels of concurrency can make it difficult to meet estimated costs and schedules.”
According to Ludwigson, the program is “now attempting to finalize what’s called operational testing,” which he said was going to be delayed for another nine months and is expected to be completed around August.
As it stands, aircraft already in the field are not meeting “reliability and maintenance” metrics.
“Can it fly when it needs to fly, and if it needs to be repaired, can it be repaired quickly?” Ludwigson said. “And what we found is that the R&M, the metrics that were established for this program, the reliability and maintainability metrics, they haven’t met all of them.”
In practice, this means fewer aircraft are available for missions and that some of the aircraft cost more to maintain. According to Ludwigson, the contractor responsible for production has improved some of these flaws.
“They think that the newest aircraft, the ones that have come off the production line in the most recent years, are more reliable than the first ones. However, it’s going to take us some time with those aircraft in the field to figure out if they’re actually more reliable and meet the metrics,” he said.
He then discussed challenges with the delivery schedule.
“The past few years we’ve noted that there have been challenges with getting parts to the production line on time, and we do note in this year’s report that the contractor, the airframe contractor, delivered more aircraft on time in 2019 than the prior year, so progress has been made there,” he said. “But the engines remain an area where there have been continuing problems. We note that 90% of the engines were delivered late in 2019. While we’ve noticed that there were improvements in some areas on that supply chain front, we did note that the production line faces some challenges.”
While the program at large may still be facing issues, the F-35 aircraft bound for Eielson are all anticipated to arrive on time, according to Sgt. Zade Vadnais, a public affairs officer for the 354th Fighter Wing.
“We’re tracking the changes Lockheed Martin has made to their production process as a result of COVID-19, but as of now the 354th Fighter Wing is still on track to receive all essential personnel and equipment, including F-35s, on schedule,” Vadnais wrote in an email to the Daily News-Miner.
Two F-35A aircraft arrived at Eielson in April and another two are expected to arrive each month through the end of 2021. According to Vadnais, due to the small number of F-35s currently assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing, their metrics “would not be an accurate representation of the jet’s performance across the U.S. Air Force.”
“However, our currently assigned F-35 aircraft are performing at the level we need to train our pilots and contribute to our wing’s mission to project and integrate air power into worldwide operations,” Vadnais wrote.
The 356th Fighter Squadron was reactivated on Oct 10, in preparation for the arrival of the new aircraft. The 355th Fighter Squadron is scheduled to be reactivated in October 2020.
“The 356th Fighter Squadron has been strategically placed in Alaska to prepare and project 5th generation stealth fighter capabilities, work with program partners and allies in the Pacific, and to be ready to deploy around the world. If called upon, personnel and equipment assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing, including F-35s, are prepared to defend the U.S. and its interests at a moment’s notice,” Vadnais wrote.
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.