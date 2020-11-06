Beginning Fall 2022, graduate students and students taking upper division courses at the University of Alaska Fairbanks will pay higher tuition than their peers in Anchorage and Juneau.
The University of Alaska Board of Regents approved the change to create what’s called differentiated tuition during a Thursday meeting.
The tuition changes were part of a plan formulated by each university — in Fairbanks, Anchorage and Juneau — over the last year. Tuition in certain areas will be changing at UAF, but tuition will remain the same at the University of Alaska Anchorage and University of Alaska Southeast.
UAF Chancellor Dan White told reporters Thursday that the three universities explored how tuition should match their individual missions as higher education institutes. With UAF’s focus on research, it made sense to increase tuition in certain areas, he explained.
The differentiated tuition model allowed UAF leaders to propose tuition hikes in certain areas but keep it the same or lower in other areas.
For example, tuition at UAF’s Community and Technical College will not increase. Tuition for military students at UAF’s main campus will decrease. But tuition for graduate students at UAF will increase 5%, and tuition for students taking higher division courses — 300 and 400 level — will increase 2.5%. Tuition for lower division courses, all 100 and 200 level classes, will remain flat.
University leaders have been considering tuition increases for a number of years while state financial backing dwindles, but the board had never settled on a way to approach the topic. Allowing each university to propose individual plans provided some flexibility.
The cost structure at research universities such as UAF are different from other, more-urban campuses such as UAA because the experience is different, White noted.
Some of UAF’s biggest draws to outside students are the Arctic research opportunities on UAF’s West Ridge.
While anticipated revenue increases connected to the tuition hikes will be entirely dependent on enrollment, White predicts that the tuition increases will bring in $500,000 to $2 million more in revenue each academic year — some of which will go directly into a scholarship fund for students in need.
The changes will go into effect beginning academic year 2022.
The decision was made during the first of a two day Board of Regents meeting held virtually to discuss the tuition proposals but also to consider Interim President Pat Pitney’s operating and capital budget proposals for the university for fiscal 2022. Once approved, these proposals will be passed on to Gov. Mike Dunleavy to consider as he crafts his own annual state spending proposal.
More discussions on the budget will continue during today’s meeting beginning at 8 a.m.
A livestream of the meeting will be available at www.alaska.edu/bor/live. If web access is unavailable, meeting audio can also be listened to by calling 1-866-832-7806 and entering 8475100.
The full agenda is at www.alaska.edu/bor/agendas.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter:@FDNMpolitics.