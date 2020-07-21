The interim manager of Fairbanks-based public radio and TV broadcaster KUAC has been chosen to serve as the general manager, according to a news release issued Monday afternoon.
Gretchen Gordon began working at KUAC TV 9/FM 89.9 in 2003 as director of development and outreach and was promoted to assistant general manager in 2011. Gordon was appointed interim general manager after previous general manager Keith Martin stepped down in November of last year.
Gordon said she is honored to lead KUAC into the future.
“KUAC is a gem in this community and it’s a thrill every day that I get to work with some of the most dedicated, talented, ethical and hardworking people who provide news, information, educational programming and entertainment that connects Alaska to the world and the world to Alaska every single day,” Gordon stated in the news release.
Gordon earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Texas in Austin and is a Certified Fund Raising Executive, a philanthropic fundraising professional certification accredited by the American National Standards Institute. Before coming to KUAC, she served as the director of major and planned giving for the American Red Cross Dayton Area Chapter and the director of development for Junior Achievement for Dayton and the Miami Valley in Ohio.
Gordon currently serves as the Fairbanks Rotary Club president and volunteers for a variety of community nonprofit organizations.
