A 5.5% online sales tax went into effect April 1 in North Pole. The city is projected to collect $120,000 this year, according to Mayor Mike Welch.
The tax, which is capped at $11 per transaction, or $200 worth of sales, applies to “all durable goods, foods and items that are consumables. Medications, pharmacy supplies and pharmaceuticals are exempt,” Welch said in an email.
North Pole leaders adopted the new tax after noticing a drop in proceeds from the city’s 5% sales tax.
“(The) loss of sales tax revenue became apparent, especially as more consumers have transitioned towards online retailers and away from big box and smaller local merchants, who have been disadvantaged by overhead and higher employee costs,” Welch wrote.
Amazon recently opened a shipping facility at the Fairbanks International Airport.
Welch sponsored the ordinance calling for the tax. It was passed after two readings by the City Council in a unanimous vote, he said. KUAC FM 89.9 reported that there were no public comments.
The tax is collected at the time of purchase by the seller “through a contract service provider to the city of North Pole,” according to Welch.
Only residents within the boundaries of the city of North Pole are subject to the tax.
