Golden Valley Electric Association awarded more than $23,000 worth of grants to five local nonprofit organizations, allowing the Tri Valley Volunteer Fire Department to buy a new snowbulance rescue sled and the Athabascan Fiddlers Association to complete their sound recording studio.
The biggest grant, $8,700 worth, will go to Healy’s Tri Valley Volunteer Fire Department to purchase a new Equinox Snowbulance rescue sled, a piece of equipment to save people in the winter wilderness. The snowbulance can move on skis, wheels or with the help of a snowmachine pulling it.
Another $8,000 from Golden Valley will help the Fairbanks nonprofit organization Access Alaska to purchase a furnace to heat the office and warehouse spaces of its new facility on Peger Road. Access Alaska helps people who experience a disability and senior Alaskans to live independently.
Morris Thompson Cultural & Visitor Center will spend the $4,000 they were awarded by Golden Valley to install solar sensors in their lobby. These will control a bank of 166 LED lights, turning them off when ambient light from the windows is adequate saving about 300,000 hours per year of electricity usage.
Athabascan Fiddlers Association is another organization to receive the $1,930 grant and with its help, they will be able to complete upgrades to their sound station that include digital broadcast equipment and a professionally soundproofed studio.
Lastly, the Fairbanks Montessori School will buy sensory materials worth $640 to meet the needs of their students. Montessori school focuses on allowing children to learn at their own pace, following their natural drive to learn and relying on their hands-on experience.
The quarterly Good¢ents Grants is funded by the Golden Valley members who, since the program began in 2011, gave out almost $1.2 million to nonprofit organizations within the Golden valley service area.
“Good¢ents is an inexpensive and easy way for members to give back to their community,” the director of communications Meadow Bailey wrote in an email to the News-Miner. “By pooling small change together, we can do far more than we could alone. The average member gives $6 per year; that’s a mere 50 cents per month.”
Bailey said that the Board makes donations to charitable and educational projects, prioritizing community service, economic development, education, youth, environment and disaster relief.
After the most recent distribution of grants, $44,318 is remaining in the program, but this amount is added to each month.
The Golden Valley announced the winners of this round of Good¢ents Grants on Dec. 17, awarding five out of six applicants. Applications are reviewed quarterly in February, May, August and November.
The next application deadline is Jan. 31, 2021. Applications and more information can be found here: https://bit.ly/3gnKdYu.
