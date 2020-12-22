Joel West of Burns Lake, B.C. Canada performs during the 34th Annual Athabascan Fiddle Festival Friday afternoon, November 11, 2016 at the Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall. It is West's second year in a row attending and performing at the festival. The event, sponsored by the Athabascan Fiddlers Association, is featuring 80 bands over four days, and continues today (Saturday) from 1pm-12:30am.