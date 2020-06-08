Ballots are due Tuesday for the local Golden Valley Electric Association election which includes one of the more hotly contested races in recent history between two candidates vying for the open District 3 seat, previously held by 34-year incumbent Rick Schikora who is not running for reelection.
Alison Carter and Rick Solie each seek to hold the district spanning areas of Chena Pump Road; West Fairbanks south of the Chena River, west of Peger Road and south of Airport Way; north of Richardson Hightway to Woll Road; south of the Chena River and Chena Slough over to Nordale Road; and Richardson Highway west of Mile 352.
Solie says he hopes to decrease rates he associates with undue focus on high cost, environmentally focused energy ventures.
Carter, who also says she hopes to decrease rates for individual users, hopes to look into some of these sources of alternative energy in an effort reduce carbon emissions and move away from what she categorizes as more volatile energy sources.
Some controversy has arisen over an alleged conflict of interest for Solie, who works with Tower Hills associated with the Livengood Mine which seeks expansions in power from the association — a connection that Carter points to as a questionable link and that Solie says does not warrant recusal from discussions or votes on the matter.
In other races, Aaron Gunderson is running against incumbent Dave Messier for District 1 and Savannah Fletcher and Heidi Titchenal are each running against incumbent Tom DeLong for District 2.
Candidate Q&As can be found at www.gvea.com/inside/directors/elections.
All ballots must be turned in by 5 p.m. Tuesday. At this point it is ill advised to attempt to mail in your ballot given the impending deadline. Electronic voting is available online at the GVEA website or individuals can physically turn in their ballot by dropping it off in-person at the GVEA office off of Illinois Street.
