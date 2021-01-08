Several Alaska television channels are not available for viewing because of ongoing negotiations with a local cable network.
General Communication Inc. is trying to agree on the fee for Vision Alaska and Coastal Television, which provide local broadcast stations ABC, FOX, and CW and specific Fairbanks channels KATN2 and KATN3. GCI is not airing these channels.
GCI staff say they cannot carry those channels without a contract and will restore programming as soon as they have one, Heather Handyside, GCI’s vice president of corporate communications, wrote in an email to the Daily News-Miner.
Coastal Television representatives say in a news release that they extended contractual agreements to allow the airing but that “GCI decided to take away Alaskan rights” to view their programming.
GCI’s previous contract with the two providers expired Dec. 31, and for the new contract, Handyside said the two companies requested a 40% fee increase.
“GCI already pays millions of dollars to access those three channels, and Vision Alaska and Coastal Television proposed that we pay millions more in the new contract,” Handyside wrote. “Their proposal was not even in the realm of possibility.”
In turn, Coastal Television’s staff wrote that GCI is asking the company to lower its current prices.
“GCI wants to reduce our current rate by almost 30%.” they write in their Facebook post. “This would drive us out of business. It would make it impossible for us to continue offering your TV stations which provide a core service to all Alaskans.”
None of the parties provided the News-Miner with rates being discussed. Handyside said she can’t be more specific because negotiations are in progress. Coastal Television representatives did not respond to News-Miner calls and emails asking for a comment.
The companies started negotiations in July. Handyside said GCI sent its most recent offer to the two companies on Dec. 29, proposing “a more reasonable price” that is not lower than the 2020 rate.
To help viewers still access the missing content, GCI provided several other methods for viewers to legally watch it. In response, the Coastal Television team wrote in its release that GCI “is telling its customers to move to other video streaming services.”
GCI negotiates new contracts for more than 300 channels. It pays a fee for each channel it carries. In 2020, GCI completed negotiations for more than 60 networks, according to its website.
“We rarely experience interruptions to service like this,” Handyside wrote. “We are waiting for the response from Vision AK and Coastal Television and hope to restore programming soon.”
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.