Thousands of Alaskans still can’t view the channels for ABC, FOX and the CW because of ongoing negotiations between providers and a local cable network.
General Communication Inc. received yesterday a counteroffer from Coastal Television and Vision Alaska, which provide those channels. The counteroffer was a response to the proposal GCI made at the end of December and, in GCI’s eyes, it “fell far short of expectations and will not advance the negotiations in a meaningful way.”
“Unfortunately, yesterday’s proposal brings us no closer to resolution,” said GCI Chief Communications Officer Heather Handyside in the news release. “We know our customers are frustrated and we are too.”
The previous contract between the parties expired last year, and the channel providers requested a 40% fee increase for the new contract, Handyside said. Their most recent counteroffer still hovers near the 40% increase threshold, according to the GCI’s news release.
In turn, Coastal Television’s staff wrote in their Facebook post that GCI is asking the company to lower its current prices “by almost 30%,” which would “drive them out of business.” None of the parties provided the News-Miner with rates being discussed.
GCI suspended programming on Jan. 1, after the old contract expired. GCI representatives said they proposed an extension to legally allow programming during negotiations but Coastal Television and Vision Alaska rejected the extension.
Coastal Television representatives state in a news release that they extended contractual agreements to allow the airing but that “GCI decided to take away Alaskan rights” to view their programming.
The negotiations between the parties are ongoing since July 2020.
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.