The natural gas pipeline being discussed by state officials and an unnamed developer would be routed 30 miles shy of Fairbanks near Chatanika.
A different project is being developed to pipe gas to Fairbanks from the main gas line using a smaller connector line, according to Tim Fitzpatrick, spokesman for the Alaska Gasline Development Corp.
“We are definitely interested in making sure the Fairbanks area gets natural gas from this project,” Fitzpatrick said Monday. “There are discussions underway with a developer to make sure a connection is made between Fairbanks and the Alaska LNG mainline pipe.”
He said the two projects are separate but may involve some of the same players.
The state corporation is talking with North Slope producers, a major pipeline developer, liquified natural gas buyers and financiers in this latest attempt to build a gas pipeline in Alaska. Exactly who the state is negotiating with is being kept confidential pending an agreement.
The project would reportedly be phased, starting with a $5.9 billion investment. Gasline corporation leadership last week agreed to work with an unnamed private entity to replace the state as the lead sponsor of the project and agreed that “an open solicitation is not warranted at this time.”
The state-owned corporation has obtained dozens of permits to execute the project, and Gov. Mike Dunleavy has been touting the pipeline as closer to succeeding than ever before.
The pipeline would eventually be routed to Nikiski where gas would be liquified, loaded onto tankers and shipped overseas to the Asian market where demand is reportedly growing.
Fitzpatrick said it’s too costly to route the gas pipeline through Fairbanks.
“Fairbanks is a little bit out of the way of the route,” he said. “It would be more expensive to route the mainline through Fairbanks. If you can make it a less expensive project, it’s a more viable project.”
The line to Fairbanks would probably be a 12-inch pipe, which Fitzpatrick said is sufficient for the area’s gas needs.
The main gas line involves a 42-inch pipe running from a gas treatment plant on the North Slope through Coldfoot and Livengood before passing Fairbanks en route to the Kenai Peninsula.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.