Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) is looking for a break on property taxes.
Frank Richards, president of AGDC, told lawmakers on Tuesday that he is looking for “an opportunity to talk about alternatives on property tax issues,” as he advances the $38.7 billion gasline project.
Property taxes that are higher than in other parts of the world have been identified in the past as “barriers” to a project that promises to bring natural gas to Fairbanks, but has yet to break ground.
Asked to comment on Richards’ statement Tuesday, Rep. Grier Hopkins said: “Our current oil and gas property tax system has worked well. I would need to see a lot of information and have a thorough understanding (of the issue) before reducing tax revenues for the gas line.”
After Richards’ presentation, Hopkins, a Fairbanks Democrat, said: “I could not be more excited to see a potential gas line coming to Fairbanks. We need to make sure Fairbanks is part of the discussions.”
The first phase of the AGDC project, estimated at $5.9 billion, would bring natural gas to Fairbanks from the Northern Point Thomson gas field. Richards has asserted in public meetings that federal funds would be needed to cover up to 75 percent of costs, with the remaining 25 percent coming from an unidentified private partner or partners. Richards suggested Tuesday that federal funds could come from stimulus dollars.
He also noted that the company has been able to bring down the total cost of the project by $8 billion to $38.7 billion, and would continue to look for savings. “There has been good progress in terms of economic viability,” he told lawmakers.
While Richards emphasized the importance of “private strategic partners,” he has not identified any organizations with which AGDC is working. In February, the company disclosed it was discussing an agreement with an undisclosed potential partner, but no further information was provided.
Richards was silent Tuesday on whether AGDC secured any private partners, though he stressed the importance of such an alliance during his presentation to the House Commerce, Community and Economic Development Committee.
Richards continued to emphasize the need to move the project into the private sector.
He also told lawmakers that his company plans to have conversations with potential large customers, including energy suppliers. He named Golden Valley as a possible candidate. Richards noted that the U.S. Army is operating an outdated coal-fired plant at its Fort Wainwright military base, which could be converted to cleaner natural gas.
He said the overall goal is to provide natural gas to Alaskans, enabling villages to move from diesel to lower-cost natural gas, and to export natural gas to China and other nations.
Richards noted in his presentation that no new appropriations to support the project are being considered by the Legislature this session.
The company has obtained major federal permits to allow the project to move forward, including an authorization by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to allow for construction, he said.
Richards emphasized the need to keep the project cost-effective to attract and keep investors. He said questions that Alaska lawmakers need to consider are: What are the opportunities for the state to retain ownership? What percent ownership should the state have? What is best for the state of Alaska?
