The Alaska Board of Game and Board of Fisheries are scheduled to hold a series of meetings in January to discuss current conditions related to COVID-19 and options for scheduling regulatory board meetings for the remainder of the 2020 and 2021 meeting cycle, according to a Friday news release.
Both boards acted earlier in the meeting cycle and chose to postpone their regulatory meetings, deciding they would convene to reevaluate health conditions related to COVID-19 and further discuss when to schedule regulatory meetings in early 2021.
A special committee meeting for the Board of Game and the Board of Fisheries will be held on Jan. 19 at 1 p.m.; the public comment deadline for that meeting is Jan. 15.
The board of Game will have an annual work session on Jan. 21 at 9 a.m.; the public comment deadline for which is also Jan. 15.
The Board of Fisheries will have a special meeting on Jan. 25 at 1 p.m.; the public comment deadline for that meeting is Jan. 20.
“The Jan.19 committee meeting is informational only and no action will be taken. Each board will discuss and take action separately at their Jan. 21 and 25 board meetings,” according to the news release.
Topics for discussion at the meetings will include: Whether to conduct some or all of the regulatory meetings through web-conferencing, should meetings be postponed until the 2021/2022 meeting cycle, and, if meetings are postponed, what are the impacts on the public for the current and future cycles?
Comments submitted to the boards for consideration at previous board meetings this cycle will be included in the meeting materials and need not be resubmitted. All meetings will be held through Zoom and open to the public for viewing or listening on the Internet.
Meeting materials, the audio stream link, and information on the comment submission process are available at boardoffisheries.adfg.alaska.gov, boardofgame.adfg.alaska.gov or adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=process.jointboard.
