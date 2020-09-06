For the second time in a row, Alyse Galvin is hoping to unseat 24-term Republican Rep. Don Young from U.S. Congress. This time, she is closer than anyone has been in the past and received more votes in the Democratic primary than Young received in the Republican primary last month. While that isn’t necessarily a reflection of what may happen in the General Election, it’s a milestone for the political newcomer.
As for her plan to win the Interior vote, Galvin likens herself a do-it-yourself candidate which she says aligns with the Interior’s independent values.
“I think I represent the Fairbanks demographics more, I think Fairbanks is largely independent and has been for years,” Galvin said. “I think the hyperpartisanship really gets in the way of getting things done. I think my not getting any corporate PAC money really resonates here. People get it, they don’t want to be bought out.”
Some of the issues Galvin sees as paramount for the Interior include the University of Alaska, education both in urban and rural Alaska and the area’s military bases.
“There is a real need for these bases,” Galvin said, referring to Fort Wainwright Army Base and Eielson Air Force Base. “There have been more and more Russian fly overs and it’s my job to make sure our bases have what they need to be strong — the right equipment and that their family is kept in good stead.”
These family issues include employment and job opportunities for military spouses and improving the Interior’s schools to better serve students.
“Cradle to career” is the motto Galvin uses to emphasize the need for the state to prioritize students and education.
That means keeping Alaskan teachers in the state.
“How can we reimagine a way so we can be growing our own educators,” Galvin said, noting improving student outcomes means repackaging the entire school system to focus on intentional investment and retention. “And it would save us in the long run and best of all we could get the student outcomes we know we can achieve.”
In rural areas, that intentionality means making sure Native languages are taught in school and education is framed with a traditionally and culturally informed approach.
One of the educational struggles that has been sent to Alaska’s congressional delegation to address before is the issue of the University of Alaska’s unfulfilled land grant obligations from the federal government.
It’s a complicated issue and Galvin said she doesn’t have all the answers.
“But I know it’s worthy of a lot of attention because it’s a lot of money,” she said. “We are doing some really interesting work here. We’re the only Arctic state and we’re doing the most work on Arctic studies. We know that the work we’re doing has been a stand out as something we should be investing more in as a nation.”
The drive to solve problems is one of the reasons Galvin said she is a better fit for Alaska’s sole seat in the U.S. House.
“It’s really critical that we thank (Young) for his service. He’s done a lot in the past, especially long ago when he was serving with Ted Stevens. A lot of things got accomplished and he was in positions where he could accomplish things,” Galvin said of her main opponent. “What’s most important for voters to understand is that Don Young no longer has any clout. Right now as it stands and as it will stand in the future, he has termed out of any position of power. He cannot be a chair like he has been 12 years ago for example with transportation.
Currently, the GOP limits chairmanship of committees to three terms. Young has served in office for 24 terms and Galvin said, while he’s accomplished a lot, it’s time for new blood.
“We’ve got work to do. Somebody needs to be in there really explaining that with a fresh voice,” Galvin said. “I appreciate there’s been work that’s been done. I get that and I really do appreciate it, but it is time for somebody to get in there with something new, fresh energy, who knows how to advocate and knows how to make friends and get us together to do work.”
Galvin is running as a nonaffiliated candidate. She recently won the Democratic primary last month with 53,258 votes.
This story is part of a series on Alaska’s congressional races.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.