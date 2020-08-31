A Galena man drowned Sunday morning while trying to stop his boat from floating away on Kala Slough near the Yukon River.
Kevin Evans, 25, was pulled underwater and did not resurface, according to a news release on the Alaska State Troopers website. Galena Search and Rescue began recovery efforts and located Evans' body about an hour later.
Troopers were notified of the drowning at 9:40 a.m. Sunday.
Next of kin and the state medical examiner's office have been notified.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.