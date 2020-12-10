Several school board members pressed for expanding school building access as education leaders met virtually Tuesday to discuss plans for 2021.
Under one scenario, schools would open to in-person classes to all who wish to attend five days a week starting Jan. 19.
“Open the doggone schools,” school board member Matthew Sampson said. “Let the kids in and staff return who so choose to do so.”
A special meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday for a school board vote.
Other plans expanding school access involve inviting limited numbers of students two to four days a week for a shorter school day with computers continuing as the primary learning platform. Yet another proposal would give principals leeway to decide how best to expand access at their buildings. The school district has about 35 schools.
Almost all students in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District are currently getting instruction online. Some students, including those with high needs and high school athletes, are receiving limited services at school buildings. Education leaders said they want to continue the remote learning option for those who prefer it.
Alaska has one of the lowest COVID-19 fatality rates among the states. Children under age 15 are more likely to die of the flu than of COVID-19, according to Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s chief medical officer, who joined the meeting. But rates of new coronavirus cases are increasing, and hospital beds in Alaska are filling up. Medical experts expect the trend to continue as people gather during the holidays.
“We are entering a very challenging phase,” Zink told the school board. “I think it’s going to be hard.”
State and federal guidelines for schools call for remote learning when coronavirus transmission rates are high. Case rates in the Fairbanks North Star Borough are four to five times the state and federal threshold for holding in-person classes, though school districts are free to decide their own risk comfort level.
Many public education workers have said they don’t feel safe working while the school district and the broader community are in the high-risk zone for virus transmission.
“I will always be on record that we follow (Alaska) Smart Start guidelines,” Superintendent Karen Gaborik told the school board.
Zink was joined by two other physicians at the work session. After questioning the medical experts, board members went over the pros and cons of expanding school building access with principals and district administrators.
Teachers’ union President Sandi Ryan told the board that the Fairbanks Education Association board of directors voted Monday that the school district should allow employees to work from home while the community alert level for virus transmission is high. Ryan added that most teachers are working at their schools and that she prefers to teach from her school.
“I don’t want to stay here,” she said, referring to her home. “I just don’t like that.”
Many students feel the same way, school board Member Maggie Matheson told Ryan.
A district report shows 393 school district employees are working from home. The majority — 260 — have telework agreements due to child care or school closure issues. Almost 60 of the district’s estimated 1,900 education workers are working from home due to virus exposure or symptoms. The district’s case count dashboard shows 100 staff and 46 students have tested positive for the coronavirus since Aug. 24.
The first hour of Tuesday’s meeting focused on questions for the three physicians, including Mishelle Nace and Elizabeth Ohlsen. Ohlsen, who is with the Alaska Division of Public Health, said very few education workers and schoolchildren have become seriously ill from COVID-19. The doctors agreed that high community case rates will translate to high case rates at schools.
So far, most of the virus transmission at schools has been between adults, according to Ohlsen, who recommended that schools maintain small groups of students of 10 or less.
Zink said she has seen no increase in suicides or drug overdoses in Alaska during the pandemic, though more new people are calling the state suicide hotline.
Schools that use virus mitigation strategies are having success with controlling spread of the virus, according to the physicians. Schools that ignore the public health recommendations are having outbreaks. COVID-19 testing turnaround time has increased, and the state is short-staffed for contact tracing, the physicians said.
Maintaining staffing for continued in-person services is one of the education leaders’ concerns over opening school access. Another concern is surrounds whether teachers are capable of and should be asked to teach online and in-person classes at the same time.
Concerns about potential legal exposure also came up. Gaborik said private schools can ask parents to sign liability waivers but public schools cannot.
Most of the COVID-19-related education lawsuits around the country so far involve teachers unions that have sued to stop school openings, accusing districts of shortchanging worker safety, while parents are suing claiming the remote learning model is insufficient. One of the latest unions to take legal action, the Chicago Teachers Union, filed an injunction on Monday to stop schools in the city from opening and to force Chicago Public Schools to bargain over health and safety conditions. Last week, seven families in California filed a lawsuit claiming students’ constitutional right to an education is being violated under the remote learning model.
School board member April Smith said she gave up a part-time job so she can spend as many as six hours a day supervising her children’s online learning.
“I just wanted to speak for the community. We are doing a lot of extra duty ourselves for no compensation,” she said. “We are just as exhausted.”
She said the Fairbanks district is forcing students to stay home “because we can’t come up with the perfect solution.”
School board member Chrya Sanderson said the pressure of deciding how best to educate children during the pandemic is intense.
“I know there are students we are not reaching,” she said. “I know that for a fact. I am concerned about them.”
“I know that kids might be in trouble,” Sanderson said. “We do not have total control over everything that is going on. Hopefully, we can just continue to add students in a safe way.”
Some principals expect as many as 75% of enrolled students to show up if schools are opened to anyone who wishes to attend. Six feet of distancing could be achieved in some classrooms but not others, they said.
An October survey of parents showed 52% of respondents would send their children to school during the high risk operational zone provided schools follow federal guidelines. That fell to 34% if the guidelines, such as 6 feet of distancing, could not be met.
At the Catholic Schools of Fairbanks, Fairbanks’ largest private education institution, where schools are open, elementary classes have 15 to 20 students and high school classes have 13 to 15 students, according to Cassandra Ferree, development director.
If public schools open, the school bus contractor needs three weeks of lead time to prepare for operating 120 school bus routes, according to Ryan Hinton, school district transportation director.
