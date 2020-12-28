A running shoe store may seem like a fairly niche business at first blush, but since opening Frosty Feet Running Company earlier this year, owner Stacy Fisk has discovered that the market for her services isn’t exclusive to runners.
Since opening her store in June, Fisk says she’s learned a lot about being adaptable and making the most of the situation at hand. That’s been the story of Frosty Feet from the very beginning, just considering that the store was originally set to open in March. That’s right, March of 2020, perhaps the least convenient time to start a business ever, but Fisk says she’s seen an upside.
“It’s just been very interesting with COVID, my average customer age has been 65, of course that’s changing now, just because that was so early on,” Fisk said. “It’s not just about runners, because I get a lot of walkers. It’s funny, since COVID started, a lot of the doctors are sending people here, because I do gait analysis.”
Services like gait analysis, where customers walk or run on a treadmill while Fisk examines their stride for things like foot pronation, heel striking and other irregularities, is one reason Fisk saw a need for a specialized running shoe store. Fisk uses her background as a runner, including a masters degree in coaching education, to offer not just products, but also take a wholistic approach to what a running store can be.
Fisk’s store isn’t just about shoes or running, it’s about Fairbanks — that’s why Fisk carries a wide selection of products like Icebug brand and other shoes designed specifically for keeping the wearer upright in icy conditions. It’s all about helping the community keep moving during long, cold dark and icy winters.
“I just felt like we needed something in this town. When people found out that I was starting something they were super excited. It’s a running company, but at the same time it’s much more than just that,” Fisk said. “I get a lot of new individuals, especially during COVID, people that have never done any walking or running outside or anything.”
Fisk also says that the utility of finding a solid pair of shoes, especially with the help of someone who spends a lot of time thinking about how to keep feet happy, extends beyond cardio addicts. “It’s anyone that’s on their feet for an extended period of time,” she said. “I’ve had people who work in the restaurant business. I can get straight black shoes, oil resistant, slip resistant. I can get Velcro.”
What’s more, those who are looking for a serious running shoe, or tough gear to put some serious miles in with, can also feel more than comfortable listening Fisk’s recommendations. After seven years living in the Interior, Fisk will modestly admit to knowing her fair share about what’s required for optimal sub-arctic training for runners. She says she’s learned those lessons the only way a runner can: the hard way.
“It was trial and error. I didn’t run on studded shoes when I got here or even know what they were,” Fisk said of learning what works best for her when it comes to cold weather running.
“I’ve had frostnip, maybe not frostbite. I test the gear. I get pretty amazed at some stuff and some stuff I decide not to carry,” Fisk said, adding that she figures, if it doesn’t work for her, why sell it?
Fisk knows about what works in more ways than one. She gets up at 4:30 a.m. to get her own runs in, then she heads to her day job, and all that before she gets to Frosty Feet, where she’s the sole employee for now — unless you count her dog, who makes a very friendly greeter. Fisk is limiting store hours to the afternoon for the time being, as she guides the new business through an uncertain year.
One of the benefits of Fisk’s demanding schedule is that she’s continued to gain plenty of experience with cold weather running and doesn’t have to wonder how the products she sells will perform in the harshest conditions the Interior has to offer. “Because I’m so busy in the summer, with the store and everything else, I don’t have time for myself to run as much as I want to, so I do most of my running in the winter; and I don’t ski,” she said.
Fisk also started the HooDoo Half Marathon in collaboration with HooDoo Brewing Company and hosts weekly Thursday beer runs that start from the Frosty Feet store. That’s one occasion where the store has already been able to fulfill Fisk’s long term vision, to serve as a hub for the local running community.
Over the weekend before winter solstice, many runners took off from Frosty Feet in order to complete Running Club North’s annual Dawn to Dusk run.
“All things considered it’s worked out,” Fisk said of opening a new business in 2020. “A lot of things can change, you have to be open to that. If they would have had the mandate before I had a space and everything, I may not be open right now. I probably would have waited, but what was done was done and I just kept moving forward.”
Now Fisk wants to help her community to keep moving forward, one frosty step at a time.
