A lone beaver trapper who needed to be rescued from a swamp far from town was lucky he had a cellphone with him. He was able to call for help and provide the name of a friend who knew exactly where he was.
Still, he may have been hurt and immersed in cold swampy water for as long as nine hours before he was rescued Monday night.
Rescuers were able initially to tell him, over the phone, how to administer first-aid to himself as his phone battery quickly died from the cold. Few details are known about the accident or his injuries. He was not identified.
What is known is that he was able to call for help.
Nenana Fire Chief Joe Forness was preparing to depart on a flight out of Fairbanks, but he and Larenda Forness, a captain in the department, began coordinating the rescue when the call came in. They contacted Alaska State Troopers, the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center and initially sought an airlift for the injured trapper.
But nightfall and bad weather prevented that from happening.
“We did try to get a Blackhawk in,” Larenda Forness said. “Wouldn’t you know, Nenana was completely socked in with heavy snow.”
Lt. David Poppe, a medic with the Nenana Fire Department, said the rescue was a challenge.
“Being able to find that proverbial needle in the haystack in a remote wilderness in the dark will try any rescue squad,” he said. “I was thinking we, the Fire Department, would have to wait for daybreak to make a rescue effort, and that could well be too late.”
But because he had a cellphone, the trapper was able to tell rescuers the name of a friend who knew exactly where he was located.
“It was pretty quick,” Forness said. “That individual went out and managed to locate the patient. Without that trail partner having knowledge of his location, we wouldn’t have found him.”
Based on her conversation with that friend, she said she has visions of him and a rescue buddy “skipping their snowmachines across the watery swamp” to reach their friend.
“I’m so glad he had a cellphone,” Forness said. “For one thing, we could tell him how to self-care in regard to his injuries. But with the cold, his phone battery was dying quickly. I’m just glad it all worked out.”
Apparently some other local snowmachiners also headed out to assist.
Forness said she appreciates their enthusiasm but hopes that next time they’ll coordinate those efforts through the Fire Department. Sometimes extra people, even good-intentioned people, can cause confusion if they are not part of the organized rescue plan. For instance, rescuers coming via air use night vision and can get their attention diverted by rescuers they don’t know are out there.
“We appreciate people who want to jump in and help,” she said. “They should coordinate with us, or with troopers, so people know who is coming and going and what direction they need to be sent in.”
She assumes all those volunteer rescuers made it home, but she doesn’t know for sure, because they never checked in.
As more and more people head into the wilderness during the winter months, Forness encourages them to ask themselves important questions before they head out: Is it important that I go today? Is it a good time to be leaving? Should I leave earlier? Perhaps most importantly, should I really go alone?
Rescuers reached the trapper at about 11:30 p.m. Monday. It would take them 90 minutes to get back to the trailhead at 7 Mile Tolchaket Road. By 1:45 a.m., the trapper was in an ambulance and headed to Fairbanks in what Poppe described as “fairly difficult driving conditions.”
What usually happens when the fire chief leaves town is that things get busy. And that proved to be true again.
“We were on calls all night,” Larenda Forness said. “I just got home at noon today.”
