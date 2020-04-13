To pursue a career in teaching, is to dive headfirst into a world of pressure.
Teachers are often directly responsible for moulding the minds of youth, for helping them find a passion or take their first steps toward a possible career path, and for ensuring they pass their exams.
But Qaġġun Zibell, who goes by Chelsey, feels a pressure above and beyond that felt by most educators. Zibell teaches Iñupiaq language classes at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. As such, she is among the vanguard working to keep the language alive.
“Iñupiaq is one of those languages that is at a very high risk of being lost. It does put a pressure on me personally to work on my fluency and to work on teaching it,” Zibell said in an interview with the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Like a vast number of other Alaska Native languages, Iñupiaq is on the verge of extinction. According to UAF’s Alaska Native Language Center, there are roughly 2,000 speakers left.
For Zibell, however, the pressure she feels isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
“The pressure that I feel is a positive force in my work. It motivates me to study and to research it and teach it,” she said.
The path to teaching
Zibell was born in Kotzebue, which she called “the hub” of her region, and was raised in the Native Village of Noorvik. Her parents are also from Noorvik.
“I grew up there my entire life until I started my undergraduate degree in 2006,” she said. “My heritage is Iñupiaq. That’s the culture I grew up around,”
Zibell said her formal tutelage in Iñupiaq began during elementary school, although it would be many years before she became proficient in the language.
“Those classes are mostly for words and phrases, not necessarily something that would lead to fluency. It’s pretty rare for someone of my generation or younger to be fluent in Iñupiaq,” she said, adding that she knows “maybe a handful” of young people fluent in the langage.
As a child, Zibell was “bookish.” She read all the time and was very interested in learning how the world works. Not only had she always planned to go to college, but due to her academic leanings, it was expected of her — she was known as “the smart one” in her class. In 2006, she arrived in Fairbanks to study at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
“I started as an English Lit major and the purpose of that was for me to get an English degree and then get a teaching certificate so I could teach high school English back at home,” she said. “But I became really interested in the Iñupiaq language classes I was taking.”
One day, Zibell was looking at the requirements for graduating with an Iñupiaq degree, which is a unique degree program offered by UAF. She realized she only need to take a few more classes to graduate with a joint major in English and Iñupiaq.
“So I added another major,” she said.
Zibell studied other languages too and ended up minoring in German language. She likes to think this comes from her ancestry.
“My paternal grandfather was a linguist. He was originally from Germany. The way he ended up in Alaska was to work on translations with the Iñupiaq language,” she said, “And I just like seeing the cultural differences that come out of different languages. And learning how different cultural groups view the world. That is embedded in language.”
After graduating one semester early in December 2012, Zibell intended to get a teaching qualification. But, after a conversation with one of her English professors academia lured her back. In the spring of 2016, she graduated with a Master of Fine Arts in literature and creative writing. That summer, she took the teaching program at UAF. By 2017, she had a teaching certificate.
“I did teach high school for a while — from 2017 until last December,” Zibell said. “Then the opportunity came up for me to teach Iñupiaq classes at UAF.”
“That was always something I really wanted to do,” she continued. “And I’m really excited about it, teaching something that I really care about.”
Zibell said that the majority of her students come from rural areas, “like the place where I grew up.” This means that they typically have some background in the language, like a few words and phrases, but aren’t fluent. She also gets a few students who are completely new to the language. Zibell said that the former are more likely to flourish in her classes.
“These classes are much more grammar focused. You learn how the language breaks down, how you put sentences together and things like that,” she said. “I would label myself as proficient. The difference between fluency and proficiency is proficiency is kind of one step away. I’m still working on the complex grammar and complex sentences.”
“I’m hoping to one day be completely fluent,” she added.
This means that Zibell is in a similar position to many of her students. For both her and many of them, the pursuit of fluency is personal.
“When I think of it kind of in comparison with my studies in literature … I care about literature, but that’s something that a lot of other people are studying and continue to study and teach,” she said. “There are far, far fewer speakers of this language. That does make it a lot more personal for me.”
“Because I’m teaching it, I’m constantly hearing it and thinking about it,” she continued. “It’s just a really cool feeling, just to know how far I’ve come with the language.”
The move to online teaching amid a pandemic
Zibell, along with the rest of the UAF faculty, is now teaching remotely, due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
“With all of the changes that have occurred with the pandemic and stuff, I and my colleagues have had to switch our classes to distance delivery,” she said. “It reminded me that one of my goals is to have an online or distance delivery language course. I have had people ask if the classes I teach are online and they’re not currently.”
Fortunately, Zibell already has one teaching resource that can be accessed online: a website she set up over the summer of 2017 which aims to provide the basics of the Iñupiaq language.
“That was something that I worked on as a research assistant with UAF E-Learning. It’s now called E-Campus,” Zibell said. “It was a resource intended to be used with the Iñupiaq language classes.”
According to Zibell, one of the intentions was to take the grammar instruction from one of the text books she was using in class, and make it more accessible for people. The website has a few lessons, some activities, and charts that provide information about the language. Zibell said it was intended for use by students in tandem with Iñupiaq classes at UAF, but it could feasibly be used by the public to get an introduction to the language.
“It was a summer job and by the time I was done with that particular role it wasn’t complete. It’s something that I want to pick up again and work on.” “It was one of my intentions to work on that before all the stay at home orders. Part of that was to make the classes more accessible.”
Zibell said that the current situation is providing her with inspiration and impetus to focus more on creating more resources to make learning Iñupiaq more accessible. While Zibell says that the website is incomplete, it is still accessible online here: inupiatlanguage.community.uaf.edu.
For those interested in learning a new language or augmenting their proficiency in one, Zibell has some simple advice: “Language-learning is a process and it’s not going to happen right away. It takes time, and it’s something that needs to be continuously worked on. Think of it kind of as a life-long journey.”
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.