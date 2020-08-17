Brendan Kelly is a marine biology professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and executive director of the university’s Study of Environmental Arctic Change, known as SEARCH. Kelly recently received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award and will be leaving in January to spend four months at the Arctic University of Norway in Tromso. As the Fulbright Arctic Chair, Kelly will conduct research as part of a project to study environmental change in the Arctic. While there, he’ll observe how his Norwegian scientists coordinate Arctic research and share what he learns with his SEARCH colleagues as well as counterparts at ArcticNet in Canada.
Kelly was born in New York City, raised in Northern California and earned his undergraduate degree in biology at University of California, Santa Cruz. He moved to Fairbanks in 1976 to get his master’s degree in biology, where he met world-renowned marine biologist Francis “Bud” Fay. He worked as a researcher for Fay for 18 years, and took over his lab and students after he died. Kelly’s work with the UAF sent him to Juneau for 10 years, after which he worked for the National Science Foundation in Washington, D.C. He came back to Alaska and worked for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration before being lured back to D.C. to work in the Obama Whitehouse. He eventually made his way back to California and took a job with the Monterey Bay Aquarium. He was recruited to head UAF’s SEARCH program five years ago.
Kelly discussed what he hopes to accomplish in Norway during a phone conversation with the News-Miner last week.
“For the last five years I’ve been directing a multi-disciplinary, multi-institutional study of environmental change in the Arctic,” Kelly said, noting that the study includes disciplines such as permafrost dynamics, sea ice change, oceanography, plant biology and others.
“It turns out that all of these disciplines have something to tell us about changes in the Arctic, but because there are so many disciplines involved, and their work is being conducted by many different universities around the country and around the world, there’s a great need to bring together in a holistic way what they’re all learning.”
Kelly’s focus at SEARCH has been to pull together the various sources of information, synthesize it and put it into a context that is useful to society, governments and industries. Though SEARCH is primarily U.S. based, it’s also involved with scientists in Canada and Norway as well as Arctic researchers in various parts of Scandinavia, Russia, Japan, Korea, China and Germany, according to Kelly.
“I’ve had the privilege to lead that effort for the last five years, and we have a tremendous wealth of scientific expertise in Alaska and in the country. It’s a great honor to work with these very smart people and help them make their work more useful,” Kelly said, adding that he felt more could be done.
“It’s been clearer and clearer to me that we probably have too much of a bias towards U.S. research within SEARCH, and that we would benefit and be more useful if we broaden our collaboration with our colleagues in other countries. That’s what motivated me to apply for the Fulbright, and it’s a terrific opportunity to work on that.”
While in Norway, Kelly will work closely with Paul Wassmann, a well-known marine ecologist and an expert in Arctic marine ecosystems.
“He and I overlap in our specialties, and we’ve converged on an interest in recognizing that we have to rethink the way we do research and teach about arctic ecosystems, particularly the marine ecosystem,” Kelly said.
The problem, said Kelly, is that ecologists traditionally study systems and discern patterns of how ecosystems change over time, and develop long-term experiments to track those changes. He and Wassman “feel that way of doing things will not serve society well in a world that’s changing very rapidly,” according to Kelly.
“Here we have an ecosystem that we have barely characterized well in the first place — it’s a hard system to work in, so we don’t have the historical data and knowledge about it. But it is changing unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” Kelly said. “Paul and I are convinced that we need to train the next generation of scientists, and marine ecologists in particular, to think very differently about how they work across disciplines to understand the change.”
To that end, Kelly hopes to establish a stronger intellectual connection and increase cross-cultural understanding with Arctic researchers worldwide.
“One of the things we’ll be working on is simultaneously strengthening international collaboration but also thinking about how to rework the way we train young scientists in a way that’s more appropriate to ecosystems that are changing at a pace that no one has seen before,” Kelly said. “We hope to build a workable plan to keep the conversation going, and hopefully build it in a way that’s exciting enough for gray beards and young people. We don’t have the answers but we’re convinced this is what is needed.”
