When Esther Cunningham spotted actor Cuba Gooding Jr. at an airport shop, she walked right up to him, struck up a conversation and asked for a photograph. That was the way she was, confident and friendly. She loved people, and she let them know it.
Friends and family are gathering Thursday to mourn the death of Cunningham, who moved to Fairbanks as a teenager in the 1960s and became a fixture at multiple local institutions.
“She lived life to the fullest and really loved Fairbanks,” said Jerri Tuck, Cunningham’s close friend and travel companion.
Cunningham worked as the receptionist at the Fairbanks North Star Borough for more than 30 years until retiring last March. Hers was the first face people encountered when they walked into the Juanita Helms Administration Center. The 71-year-old died at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital on the morning of Feb. 27 after battling an illness for many years, Tuck said.
She enjoyed her retirement, but the avid traveler was unable to visit Hawaii as she had planned due to COVID-19, Tuck said.
Over decades, Cunningham dedicated her free time to make Fairbanks a better place and friends started calling her by the nickname of “Queen of Fairbanks and the surrounding areas,” according to Tuck.
She volunteered at KUAC FM 89.9, hosting a Sunday night gospel program, for 25 years. She volunteered as a part-time minister at Fairbanks Christian Center. Tuck said she taught Sunday school and aerobics at church.
Cunningham was active with the Fairbanks branch of the NAACP and was involved in planning Juneteenth celebrations.
Cunningham loved to make scrapbooks, sing and watch movies. She loved to make people laugh, and Tuck said she enjoyed helping strangers.
“She loved to share encouraging words,” Tuck said. “She loved to witness about the Lord. Her faith kept her going.”
Cunningham’s family moved here from the South during the 1960s in search of opportunity.
“I came here kicking and screaming,” Cunningham said during an interview in 2020. “I didn’t want to come. I thought it was going to be cold, igloos and all of that stuff. When we got here, it was so hot and the sun didn’t go down. I was like, ‘What is this?’”
She graduated from Lathrop High School, and Tuck said she remained a loyal fan of the Lathrop Malamutes football team.
Cunningham was briefly married and had one son, John Christopher.
A private memorial service is planned at 6 p.m. at Fairbanks Christian Center and will be streamed online via Zoom. Members of the public can join the meeting with the code 746-388-0576. The password is 5UNGgy.
A community scholarship fund has been set up in memory of Cunningham at Mt. McKinley Bank. The account number is 0018547281.
