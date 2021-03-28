Fairbanks residents are remembering a beloved bartender today who died over the weekend in an avalanche.
Erin Lee, 40, died Saturday after being caught in the avalanche near Matanuska Glacier while skiing, according to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers. The glacier is located between Palmer and Glennallen. The call came in to troopers about 2:15 p.m. Saturday.
Details are sparse about the incident, but the trooper report states Lee was transported to Mat-Su Regional Hospital via helicopter where she was pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified. It is unknown if other skiers were injured or with whom Lee was skiing.
Lee was employed at the Midnite Mine, a popular bar in downtown Fairbanks.
On the Midnite Mine's Facebook page, friends and customers of Lee's left notes of remembrances about the bartender on a post the Midnight Mine made. The post read, "We have lost our beautiful Erin Lee. There are no words to express how devastated we are. She filled all our lives with joy, laughter and positive vibes. We are heartbroken here at the Midnite Mine. God bless her family and friends. The world has lost a exceptional soul."
Alexandra Rhody commented, "My dear friend, I will miss you forever."
Jason Turner posted, "One in a million type of individual. I will cherish the many times I was able to enjoy her humor and infectious smile."
On Sunday, former and current employees of the Midnight Mine were gathering at the business at 308 Wendell Ave. to remember Lee and process her passing, said Rick Mensik, the Mine's owner.
"We're all devastated by this event," Mensik said. "She was part of the Midnite Mine family for over 10 years, even through the prior ownership. We are so pleased she stayed on with us. We were all very close to her."
Lee had a Master's degree in social work as well as several other degrees, Mensik said, but she continued to work at the bar as favor to him and for the community.
"She took care of everybody," Mensik said. "If you were a customer and someone was bothering you, she'd handle it, especially if you were a girl. She'd make sure the women were taken care of. I felt better with her running the place than me. She had it going on. She cannot be replaced."
Lee lived in South Fairbanks and was a longtime neighbor to Brian and Susan Blevins. The couple had fond memories of her.
"Erin Lee was our beloved neighbor on the south side for over a decade," the couple said via a Facebook message to the News-Miner. "She was kind, generous and giving. If you ever needed anything she would be there no questions asked. We will miss her beautiful smiling face and cherish the memories we have of her.”
Contact Interim Managing Editor Gary Black at 459-7504 or follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.