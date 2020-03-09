An advertisement for a margarita bar crawl hosted by a business from out of state has drawn some attention on social media, as well as from the Alcohol Marijuana and Control Office.
An event posting on Facebook for a Margarita Crawl held by a company named Bar Crawl Unlimited and taking place in Fairbanks announced that tickets were available on Oct. 21, 2019. The event is currently scheduled for April 4, from 2-8 p.m.
As of Feb. 25 Bar Crawl Unlimited had sold 110 tickets for its April event, according to Delaney Hare, office manager as well as coordination manager with the company. The event is a “free roam crawl,” meaning those attending would meet at a registration bar, get a wrist band, go to any participating bar and get exclusive food and drink specials with those wrist bands.
Bar Crawl Unlimited did not disclose the names of bars participating in the event.
“We actually have no confirmations on specials yet, so we don’t feel comfortable putting them out there until we have confirmations on the specials they will be offering the crawlers. Just so that they’re not getting a whole bunch of calls prior, we want our bars to be as unbothered as possible,” said Hare.
The Daily News-Miner reached out to 16 local bars to ask about whether they had in any way been contacted by Bar Crawl Unlimited regarding the Margarita Crawl event listed on Facebook. Ten bars responded that they hadn’t been contacted, five didn’t respond by press time and one indicated it received an email from the company but wasn’t interested.
According to Alaska Statute Title 4, Sec. 04.16.015, selling, offering to sell or deliver alcoholic beverages to a person or group of persons at less than the regular price charged during the same calendar week, except at private functions, is prohibited, as is selling to people on any one day at prices less than those charged to the general public that day.
Enforcement supervisor for the Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office James Hoelscher confirmed it would violate Title 4 for a licensee to offer a discount just for people attending the crawl.
“This would be a violation because it’s offering to sell alcohol to a group of people for a price less than the charge to the general public on that day” he said, “and they can’t consider this a private function because it’s available to everybody that wants to join, and it also doesn’t run a full calendar week.”
Hoelscher said that AMCO would discourage any alcohol establishments from offering discounted drinks for only one day to only one group of people because outside of a private event it would be illegal.
AMCO is currently looking into a complaint regarding the event.
Hare said the company was aware of laws surrounding the specials and nothing being exclusive, and that the company’s IT department is applying for an events license, though the exact license was not known.
“Yes, we are aware of that and what our thing is, we do apply for kind of a special license and if the bars aren’t going to participate with that, that’s fine,” she said.
As of Sunday afternoon, the Facebook Margarita Crawl event has about 2,600 people interested and 223 marked as going.
BBB customer complaints
The Better Business Bureau Northwest Serving Alaska posted a consumer warning to its Facebook page on Feb. 12, noting the company has events coming to Fairbanks and Anchorage.
“Many consumers claim to have issues with this company. Check out their BBB page below before considering purchasing with them,” the post reads, providing a link to a Better Business Bureau website that details 34 complains about the company in the past three years at bit.ly/2Itrqen.
“It looks like a repeated pattern of having consumer complaints, not responding to those complaints, consumers not being able to get their money back on refunds and the lack of communication with us trying to speak with someone on their end,” said Sheron Patrick, marketplace manager for Alaska with the Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific, on why the organization posted the alert.
The company currently has one star reviews with the Better Business Bureau, according to Patrick, and their business rating is “F.”
Denisse Alvarez, director of operations with the Better Business Bureau Surveying Center in southern Arizona, noted that her location began investigating the owner of Bar Crawl Unlimited due to complaints about another company he owns, Desert Sky Event Planning. The latter company is mentioned in some of the April-May 2019 complaints about Bar Crawl Unlimited on the BBB website. The News-Miner confirmed using the State of Arizona Corporation Commission’s eCorp license search that the companies titled “Bar Crawl Unl.” and “Desert Sky Event Planning & Pro Artist Agency” are registered.
“So we started investigating him because we received a few complaints that were concerning, regarding the amount of money the consumers had lost, so what ended up happening is we started investigating and we found out he actually owns this other company called Bar Crawl Unlimited,” Alvarez said.
From their research, according to Alvarez, the BBB in southern Arizona has seen that the company has hosted actual events, but the feedback has been that they’re poorly run and organized.
Like the BBB Northwest Serving Alaska, Alvarez said the BBB in southern Arizona put out a warning about the events.
Hare said the company is aware of the BBB rating.
“As you can see, if you do look at the comments, most of those are from the inception of our company, and we are still a fairly new company,” Hare said. “As a growing company we do understand that we’ve had to reschedule events due to lack of participation, venues pulling out, etc., as well as, kind of as a growing company, we’ve had to make some mistakes. We’re actively trying to correct all of those, as well as making sure that all of our clients and customers are having the best time that they can. ... we just want to provide a fun time for (our customers) and make sure that the businesses are getting extra business on hours that they might not have been.”
Hare welcomed those with concerns to reach out to Bar Crawl Unlimited on Facebook or through their customer service email at bcucustomerservice@gmail.com.
“Feel free to contact us because we really generally try our very hardest to not ever cancel an event. We have done a lot of rescheduling in the past, but we have not done that as of recently just because we want to make sure that people who are planning to come to our event don’t have to mess up their plans at the last minute,” she said.
If they do fully cancel an event, they offer full refunds as well as credit to an upcoming event, according to Hale, who clarified Bar Crawl Unlimited has a nonrefund policy if a crawl is rescheduled.
“If they can’t make the rescheduled dates we do offer a refund if they don’t want to go to the rescheduled date, but in our policy we try to keep it minimum refunds without, unless it is a fully canceled event because we’re happy to give credit for future ones,” she said. “If you can’t make the future ones we will then offer a refund.”
Patrick advises that if customers and/or business owners experience issues with the company to call the BBB or go to bbb.org and continue to document those complaints. Alvarez gave similar advice.
“Definitely when you’re thinking about purchasing tickets from a company or for an event to go to BBB.org and check out the company before purchasing the tickets and then also research what the refund policy is on that,” she said.