The free lunch program is temporarily open to all students — even those who can pay — at the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District through at least the end of the second quarter on Dec. 18, according to district officials.
The meals include fresh fruit, juice, milk, chocolate milk, occasionally a little treat, and a main dish, such as pizza, chicken nuggets or a pork sandwich for warming up.
The food is being distributed for pickup from neighborhood schools between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Free breakfast is also available.
The meals are being provided for students under a federal program to help families during the pandemic, according to Yumi McCulloch, director of public relations for the school district.
“The ability to offer meals at no charge during this time of uncertainty allows all students the opportunity to focus on learning and being successful,” she wrote in an email.
The school district announced the free meals on Sept. 11.
The daily number of meals served has nearly tripled from about 300 to 850 since the meals became free for all enrolled students, McCulloch said last week.
The federal government will reimburse the school district for every meal, according to school district officials.
The federal program underwriting the free lunches is known as the Summer Food Service Program, which is operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The agency extended its summer food program through the end of the calendar year.
The food is distributed by Nutrition Services workers who come to schools’ front doors and hand out the food in plastic grocery bags. Each student’s name and “s” number must be provided.
When school is in session, the district normally provides about 2,600 free lunches per day to qualifying students, according to Amy Rouse, director of Nutrition Services.
Rouse did not know how the majority of the students who would normally get a free lunch are being fed as public education continues to be conducted mostly online.
Anne Weaver, CEO of the Fairbanks Community Food Bank, said her agency has programs taking care of some of those students.
“The Food Bank is filling some of the gap,” she said.
Some families are getting by on extended federal benefits, Weaver added.
“Are some being missed?” Weaver said. “I am sure.”
The expanded free lunch program is endorsed by the district’s Board of Education.
“Allowing schools to serve meals to all students at no charge will speed up service, reduce risk of disease exposure and ensure eligible students have consistent access to free meals,” board President Wendy Dominique wrote in a Sept. 1 letter to the USDA.
